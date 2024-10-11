‘Real Housewives’ Star Explains Unplanned Short Haircut: ‘Immediately Regretted It’

Brynn Whitfield of “The Real Housewives of New York City” debuted a new hairdo, but it was not at all planned.

In photos and videos posted to Instagram on October 8, 2024, the Bravo star showed off a short bob haircut while at the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year party in New York City.

According to E! News, Whitfield, 37, spontaneously had nearly 12 inches of her long reddish-brown hair cut off after a West Hollywood hair stylist convinced her to make a major change. “I immediately regretted it,” Whitfield told the outlet. “I cried. But now I finally like it.”

Whitfield also responded to a follower who said her new haircut was “gorg.” “Thank you love! Panicked for 3 days but now I like it too,” the RHONY star wrote.

Brynn Whitfield’s Hairdresser Said Her Hair Was Holding Her Back

Whitfield used to live in the Los Angeles area. She is close friends with Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter Pandora Vanderpump-Sabo, Whitfield once revealed on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.”

During a return trip to the West Coast, Whitfield wasn’t planning to get her hair cut. “I was in L.A. with my really good girlfriend. She was getting her haircut at Paul Jean [Hair Salon] on Robertson [Blvd.] and he was like, ‘Your hair’s holding you back,’” Whitfield recalled. “I was like, ‘Tell me more, Frenchman.’ And he just cut it off.”

According to BravoTV.com, Whitfield first teased her dilemma in an Instagram story with her friend Alyssa Julya Smith. After showing her newly shortened hair, she wrote, “Unplanned. Came with Alyssa to get her hair cut and [I was] in such a good mood I just randomly thought why not.”

After initially declaring that she loved her new look, Whitfield later told fans she was having second thoughts on the short cut. “I think we went too far. He just kept cutting it.”

She admitted she “wasn’t sure’ how she felt about the shoulder-grazing haircut.

Brynn Whitfield Struggled With Her Hair as a Child

During her first season on RHONY, Whitfield gave fans an inside look at the lengths she had to go to style her hair when she filmed a scene at a salon. In the season 14 scene, Whitfield revealed that is biracial with a white mother and a Black father. She was raised by her white grandmother who did not know how to handle her biracial hair.

“Like, my grandma, she was white, so she did, you know, raising 3 biracial kids. And then my hair was like, do you remember Rudy Huxtable…when she would wear her hair down?” Whitfield asked her hairstylist, in reference to Keshia Knight Pulliam’s “The Cosby Show” character. “My poor grandma didn’t know how to figure it out. I would go to school and the kids would make fun of me because I went to an all-white school in Indiana.”

Whitfield’s grandmother ultimately got a tip from a co-worker about a Black hair salon. As a child, Whitfield began going there every weekend to have her hair relaxed.

