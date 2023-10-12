‘Southern Charm’ Star ‘Would Love’ to Meet Brynn Whitfield After Months of Flirting

Shep Rose can’t wait to finally meet Brynn Whitfield.

The “Southern Charm” star gave an update on his status with the “Real Housewives of New York City” newcomer during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on October 5, 2023.

While on the Bravo late-night show, Rose admitted he is looking forward to meeting the RHONY star after she revealed she has a crush on him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shep Rose Said Brynn Whitfield Seems ‘Outrageous’

During his WWHL appearance, Rose, 43, revealed he is single and is looking for dates on the dating app Raya. “I’m back, baby!” he told host Andy Cohen.

Cohen then segued to a game of “Swipe Right or Call it a Night,” in which he asked Rose to tell him if he’d swipe right or left on a Bravolebrity if he came across her on a dating app.

After a photo of Whitfield popped onscreen, Cohen told Rose, “Brynn Whitfield, she professed her crush on you. I think you’ve been DMing. Have you met in person?”

Rose beamed as he said, “No, we haven’t, but I’ll go right.” “She seems outrageous!” he added of the bubbly RHONY star.

After Cohen asked Rose if he is ready to meet Whitfield at the upcoming BravoCon fanfest in Las Vegas, the “Southern Charm” veteran replied, “I would love to meet her.”

“Very good. I have high hopes for this,“ Cohen said.

Fans reacted to Bravo’s YouTube video of Rose talking about Whitfield.

“SHEP & BRYNN cannot wait,” one fan wrote.

“Shep and Brynn. They have a score to settle at Bravo Con. 0:32 His face lit up when he saw her picture,” another chimed in.

Elsewhere during the WHHL game, Rose also agreed to swipe right for “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Heather Gay, although at first, he didn’t know which Real Housewives city she was from. He also said he’d swipe right for Jordan Emanuel from “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,” and Lala Kent from “Vanderpump Rules.”

But he gave Katie Maloney a swipe left. “Too close to home…I don’t want to get involved in Scandoval part 2,” Rose explained.

Brynn Whitfield Told Andy Cohen She Has a Crush on Shep Rose

Whitfield has been talking about Rose since at least July 2023. At the time, she told Hollywood Life, “I think Shep’s a cutie. And I feel like I’m a commitment-phobe. He’s a commitment-phobe. So it would be a disaster, It would be a short-term disaster.”

Whitfield also grilled Cohen about Rose on “Watch What Happens Live” that same month. “I have a little secret. think Shep’s cute,” she said before asking the Bravo host what the “Southern Charm” star is like. “He’s exactly as he appears,” Cohen said.

“Perfect! It takes one commitment-phobe to know another commitment-phobe, right?” she said.

Rose caught wind of Whitfield’s comments about him and responded in an Instagram comment.

“Oh Well that’s certainly nice to hear,” he wrote. “Thanks for thinking of me Brynn. I mean Andy could have been a little more enthusiastic about her brave (and accurate) proclamation. 🤷🏼‍♂️ perhaps he knows too much. This poses a problem 😟😂.”

On the August 6, 2023, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Whitfield gave an update to reveal that she had been DMing with Rose. “He’s very sweet, he’s very smart,” she said. “Very sweet and it’s all PG. it’s all about philosophy and dogs, our favorite subjects.”

