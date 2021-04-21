‘Below Deck Med’ Star Bugsy Drake Puts Real Housewife on Blast

It looks like “Below Deck Mediterranean” star Bugsy Drake isn’t too afraid to get involved in a little bit of “Real Housewives” drama.

During an April 19 appearance on The Domenick Nati Show on Instagram Live, Drake slammed “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne Girardi after she was asked who her least favorite “Housewives” star is.

“I’m going to say Erika Jayne,” Drake said. “I don’t know, there’s just something I can’t really relate to. All of the other Housewives have got a little bit of something that I can relate to in them. But with Erika Jayne, I don’t know, she’s fun to watch, but probably my least favorite.”

The “Below Deck Mediterranean” star also added that she thinks many of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars are pretty snobby. “They’re all a bit snobby, right?” Drake said. “But [Erika’s] definitely a little bit more overboard than the rest of them.”

Drake was a second stewardess on “Below Deck Mediterranean” during season two, and returned towards the beginning of season five, after Lara Flumiani was fired. Drake then became the Chief Stewardess after Hannah Ferrier was fired that season. However, it is unclear if Drake will be coming back for another season of “Below Deck Mediterranean.”

Other ‘Below Deck’ Stars Have Also Snarked On ‘Housewives’ Before

This isn’t the first time that a “Below Deck” star has made an offhanded comment about a “Real Housewife” before. In December 2020, former Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain took a shot at “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Monique Samuels on Twitter.”

“I am curious to know what color binder tab Monique allocated to her own embarrassing details…T’Challa parrot grey?” Chastain wrote on Twitter during the premiere of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion.

And, during a February 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Chastain also snarked on “Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer, claiming that the star would be a terrible stewardess on “Below Deck.”

“I definitely think that we can all agree that Ramona Singer would not be great,” Chastain said to Us Weekly at the time. “She would probably not want to unpack the luggage for other people. She doesn’t even like to do it for herself!”

Drake Spoke About the Feud Between Captain Sandy and Hannah Ferrier

During her April 19 appearance on The Domenick Nati Show, Drake also spoke about the ongoing feud between Captain Sandra Yawn and former Chief Stewardess Hannah Ferrier. Since Ferrier was fired during season five, the two have been shading each other on social media and in the press.

“This is the industry that we’re in. You sometimes butt heads with the captain [and] sometimes you don’t,” Drake explained. “Sometimes you get on fantastically. And I think Sandy and Hannah are just two completely different people. They don’t see eye to eye and they both like to be in charge of everything. So I think that they kind of cross lanes sometimes when working together instead of just sticking to their own lanes.”

