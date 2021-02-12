Cameran Eubanks Still Talks to These ‘Southern Charm’ Cast Members

Cameran Eubanks previously starred on Southern Charm as the voice of reason for the first six seasons. Prior to season seven, Eubanks announced she was leaving the Bravo franchise in mid-May. Since her departure, the cast has kept the show alive, and Eubanks has focused on her 3-year-old daughter Palmer Corrine.

Eubanks also recently released her first memoir titled, One Day You’ll Thank Me. The 37-year-old mother shared in her book which members of the Southern Charm cast she still keeps in touch with. She still chats with many of her cast members, including Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and Whitney Sudler-Smith.

“Shep calls me for girl advice all the time,” Eubanks wrote in her memoir, as recorded by People. “I feel honored that he actually listens to me, because Shep doesn’t listen to many people. Craig and I argue and fight nonstop, but we still consider each other close friends.”

Eubanks echoed that sentiment in an interview with Decider on February 4. “I really keep in touch with everybody,” she shared. “Shep still calls me for girl advice, that has not changed. It’s just not in front of a camera now. I talked to Craig. Last week, he actually told me, ‘You’re probably not going to be happy with me about the reunion,’ and I was like, Oh, god, what did you do? What did you say? But I still have a love for Craig deep in my heart. I talk to all of them, for the most part.”

Eubanks Also Dished About Her Friendship With Leva Bonaparte

Southern Charm newcomer Leva Bonaparte joined the cast this season, but it wasn’t the first time fans had seen her onscreen. Bonaparte and Eubanks are longtime friends, and she often appeared as Eubanks’ friend or guest on the show. Bonaparte joined as an official cast member without Eubanks by her side.

During the Southern Charm reunion, host Andy Cohen asked Bonaparte about the status of their friendship. “It’s not really there anymore to be honest,” Bonaparte told Cohen. “We were very, very close friends but I haven’t, really honestly, heard from her since I started filming.” She assured Cohen that there was, “no bad blood” between the two moms, but Cohen disagreed saying that it, “doesn’t sound good.”

Eubanks has since responded to Bonaparte’s comments. “Well, I think Leva was right [at the reunion],” Eubanks told Decider. “I had kind of disconnected from the show and when Leva made the decision that she was going to go on it, I said, I support you doing this. I think it’s great. I think you’re going to be great on it. But I don’t want to hear about it. I don’t want to talk about it. Don’t call me complaining about it, and she respected that. So I still hold Leva very dear to my heart. She was a bridesmaid in my wedding and I love her dearly.”

Eubanks Spilled if She Would Ever Return to ‘Southern Charm’

Unfortunately for fans, it looks like Eubanks does not have plans to return to the Charleston reality series. “The drama on reality TV lately has taken a dark turn and become something I don’t want to associate myself with anymore,” Eubanks wrote in her book, per People. “False accusations can be made and nasty rumors can be started for the sake of a ‘good show.’ It just started to feel a bit icky.”

Eubanks added that her time on Southern Charm was a, “very positive experience,” but she maintains that her time on the show has come to an end.

“I’m pretty certain I am done with reality TV, though,” she wrote. “I’ve got two shows under my belt, and at this point I am enjoying the simpler life without a camera in my face.”

