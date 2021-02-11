Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Calls Housewives ‘Hypocrites’

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer called stars of the Bravo franchise “hypocrites” in a new social media spree.

The Bravo alum took to Twitter to throw shade at some of The Real Housewives and to make it clear that there’s no love lost between her and her costars.

Here’s what the original RHOBH star said:

Camille Posted Several Shady Tweets In an Exchange With Fans

Camille recently hit Twitter post commentary on The Real Housewives franchise.

In one tweet she wrote, “Are some of the Housewives hypocrites??? Nah.”

The tweet was clearly meant to be sarcastic, as Camille capped it off with the crying with laughter, winky eye, and LOL emoji.

She also agreed with a fan who noted that the hypocrisy makes for good TV but “not good friends.”

When one follower asked her about her own hypocritical behavior when she was a cast member on RHOBH, Camille wrote, “I’m sure I have been at times but not often.”

“Funny coming from you,” one person wrote, while others told Camille to “call them out.”

Camille thanked a fan who told her that she could never be considered a hypocrite because she says what she thinks no matter what.

“True, even if it was an unpopular stance,” Camille wrote.

The fan added that “it would be nice to have a RH franchise with women just like” Camille who “would put the REAL in Real Housewives.”

Camille did not name names, but some commenters chimed in to ask if she was talking about Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jane, or Dorit Kemsley. with her comment.

Camille Has Shaded Her Former Costars in the Past & She Was Even Called Out For It

While Camille was careful not to namecheck anyone with her latest comments, in the past she has gotten directly under the skin of the other ladies with her social media activity.

Last fall on her podcast, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp blasted Camille for constantly coming at her.

“I don’t want to be the ex-Housewife that is tweeting on the show years after I have been on the show about other people’s problems,” Teddi said, per Us Weekly. “I never want to be the person shading somebody years after … Camille Grammer makes it her sole mission in life to try and put me down on Twitter.”

Teddi was referring to a shady tweet Camille shared after Teddi and her husband moved to Encino, which is where Kyle Richards also lives.

“So most of the cast now lives in Encino? They need to change the name of the show to The Real Housewives of the Valley,” Camille wrote last summer.

Camille used to be close friends with some of the Housewives, including Kyle, but those days appear to be over. Last season on the Bravo reality show, Kyle even confronted Camille about some of her shady social media commentary about her and the other RHOBH cast members. At the time, Kyle noted that Camille was a bit of a hypocrite herself.

“Camille has this big opinion on Twitter, and then when she sees you, she says nothing to your face,” the Bravo veteran said.

Fans hoping to see Camille on the upcoming 11th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be out of luck. Kyle previously tweeted that Camille has “burned every bridge“ with producers and the cast.

