Camille Lamb Hits Back at Critics Over Her Attitude on ‘Below Deck’

Every season of “Below Deck” has at least one controversial crew member who divides cast mates and viewers and this season it seems to be Camille Lamb.

The deck/stew has caused some issues in her time on St. David so far, clashing with the second stew Alissa Humber and causing issues with bosun Ross McHarg and chief stew Fraser Olender. She’s also had her work ethic questioned by both the heads of department and by viewers, some of whom have accused her of being lazy.

This week, Lamb hit back at her critics in a series of clips posted to her Instagram Stories. The Bravo star spoke out while driving, saying, “I’m not a bad person because I come off lazy.” She admitted that she has “a bit of an attitude,” explaining that she’s “working on it, getting better about it, growing.”

Camille Lamb Told ‘Below Deck’ Fans That She’s Not a ‘Mean Girl’ & Asked People to ‘Please Stop’ With the Negative Messages

Lamb, who also appeared on “American Idol,” told her followers that “at the end of the day, again, I’m proud of myself.” She said she’s “not a mean girl, not a bad person,” and she has “morals, ethics, values, all those things.”

The “Below Deck” deck/stew then hit out at her haters, saying, “I’m not gonna go to your page and talk about how the fact that you have two followers and you’re overweight.” She added, grinning, “I’m just not gonna do it, it’s not me.”

Lamb acknowledged that she didn’t want to give “people like yourselves” any attention but asked her critics to “have a little grace” and “have a little mercy” during the holiday season. “Please stop,” she concluded, telling them it was getting to be a “bit much” waking up to hateful messages every day.

Camille Lamb Said It Was Difficult Having 2 Bosses & Has Also Clashed With 2nd Stew Alissa Humber

The first several episodes have shown Lamb’s struggles to figure out her place as a deck/stew reporting to both the bosun and the chief stew. Both Olender and McHarg have spoken to each other about Lamb wanting to do the minimum amount of work, including in the latest episode when she confronted them about her ideal schedule and wanting to work more on deck.

Lamb has also clashed with Humber, the second stew, in several of their nights working together. Lamb hasn’t responded well to Humber’s directives and reminders of the work she’s had to do and the two even began yelling at each other in front of the third stew Hayley De Sola Pinto.

In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Lam said she’s used to working for herself on boats as a sole stewardess and doesn’t like being told what to do when she’s already planning on doing it. “I think it’s pretty normal for the second stew to delegate, but in a proper leadership style,” she shared.

