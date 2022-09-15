Captain Glenn Shephard Stuns Fans in Throwback Photos

Captain Glenn Shephard has become a beloved member of the “Below Deck” family since his first appearance on season one of the spinoff “Below Deck Sailing Yacht.” In the three seasons he’s appeared on the show, Shephard has become a beloved fan favorite, similarly to Captain Lee Rosbach on the original show.

Recently, a throwback photo of Captain Glenn began circulating on social media as fans commented on how handsome they thought he looked and joked that Captain Lee had been replaced as the “Stud of the Sea.” One post, shared by the Instagram account “Bravo Then vs Now,” had a couple of side-by-side photos of the captain showing the throwback photo next to his “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” cast photo:

Captain Glenn himself commented on the post, writing, “I’d sail with that guy” along with a crying laughing emoji. The throwback photo was also shared on Instagram page “Below Deck Above Average.” The original photo was first shared by Shephard as a throwback photo on January 6, 2022, and he captioned it:

New Years Resolution: Try to get back down to my fighting weight. Or at least a bit closer, wish me luck. From back when I was a chamois technician in my early days, circa 2004. And yes, I am holding my gut in. On the dock in St Barth’s, my favorite Caribbean island.

Fans Flooded the Comments With Fire Emojis in Reaction to the Captain’s Throwback Photo

The various Instagram posts sharing Shephard’s throwback photo were filled with comments from fans who said the captain was looking very hot. Someone said, “He was hot back then, but he’s still hot today.” Another wrote, “Ages like a fine wine.”

One person said, “My favorite captain by far!!” Someone else said, “He doesn’t look much different” and another added, “He’s still hot.” One person wrote, “Captain cutie.” There were a lot of fire emojis and heart-eyes emojis. One person said, “Hottest guy on Bravo.” Someone else added, “the real stud of the sea, sorry captain lee!”

Former “Below Deck” chief stew Kate Chastain even liked one of the posts.

Captain Glenn Has Been in the Industry for Over 20 Years & Now Lives in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

As he mentioned on “Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” Captain Glenn is originally from Montreal, Canada, but now lives in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. His Bravo bio states, “Capt. Glenn’s life has always been dictated by the need to see the world. Early on in his travels, he was invited onboard a 50-foot classic sailboat to work as a deckhand and was immediately hooked and has never looked back.”

According to Bravo, Shephard has more than 21 years of experience working in the yachting industry and spent the last 12 years captaining Parsifal III, the boat used on “Below Deck Sailing Yacht.” His bio adds, “Glenn knows how to keep his cool while catering to the uber elite. This laid-back Captain is calm until his limits are pushed. Don’t mess with Capt. Glenn!”

The show is not only popular among Bravo fans, but Shephard shared that his family members are also huge supporters. “My mom loves the show,” he spilled in March 2021. “My brother, his family, they all love it. Maybe I’m sort of like a pseudo-celebrity in the East Coast of Canada, Nova Scotia, where my family’s from.”

