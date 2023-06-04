‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee Gives Update on Feud With Captain Sandy

“Below Deck” stars Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn have been in a feud for months following Rosbach’s reaction to Yawn firing stewardess Camille Lamb while filling in for Rosbach (who was away midseason for health reasons) during the 10th season of the hit Bravo series.

“I would have fired her. but prior to that I would have notified the Captain who I was [replacing] what I was doing and why, not after the fact,” Rosbach tweeted in January 2023, referring to Yawn’s decision to reach out and inform him of the staffing change after Lamb was already fired.

“He’s in the hospital. Who’s gonna call and say, ‘Can I fire Camille?’ Never in a million years would I do that,” Yawn said, explaining her thought process in a February 2023 interview with Us Weekly. Now, in his own late-May 2023 chat with Us Weekly, Captain Lee has given fans an update on where he and his colleague stand months after Lamb’s firing aired on television and the dust has settled on his and Yawn’s feud.

Captain Lee & Captain Sandy Still Haven’t Spoken Through Their Differences

When asked whether he and Yawn have spoken (outside of social media) since their rift began earlier this year, Rosbach responded, “No, we haven’t had the opportunity to have a conversation. It really doesn’t make any difference to me one way or the other [if we were to speak or not].”

Rosbach didn’t appear to have any animosity towards Yawn, and in fact felt there wasn’t much of an issue left to resolve, telling Us Weekly, “I think everybody made kind of a big deal about it that it didn’t [need to be]. To me it wasn’t that big a deal. I just thought she should have called me [before firing Lamb] and she didn’t and I said what I thought and to me that was it. There was nothing to get your knickers in a wad over.”

In an April 2023 interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Rosbach confirmed that he would not be returning for season 11 of “Below Deck” when it premieres on the network (presumably in the Fall of 2023 if keeping up with the trends of the previous seasons). He also confirmed that this decision was not his. “I did not quit. I did not retire. I was just not invited back,” Rosbach said, “I guess I can see their point of view. They really couldn’t get a straight answer from anyone on how my health was.”

Captain Lee Remembers Meeting Kate Chastain for the 1st Time

In his Us Weekly interview, Rosbach also opened up about meeting popular “Below Deck” cast member (and his Chief Stewardess of six seasons) Kate Chastain, saying, “When Kate came walking down the dock, I swear to god she looked like something had stepped out of Vogue. I mean, I’m looking for somebody in a skort and a regular crew uniform.”

Chastain and Rosbach opened up about their first meeting in a “Below Deck” After Show for Bravo. “My first season working for Captain Lee, we didn’t really get along. I mean, we didn’t really interact,” Chastain said, saying she was “thrown into” the filming which kept both stars too busy to directly interact as much as they normally would in their roles.

