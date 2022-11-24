Captain Lee Rosbach Reflects on 10 Seasons of ‘Below Deck’

On Monday, Nov. 21, Bravo premiered season 10 of “Below Deck,” and Captain Lee Rosbach has been there for it all.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rosbach reflected on his 10 seasons as a captain, and what it has meant to him. The first season of “Below Deck” premiered in July 2013.

“You know, it’s difficult to get your head wrapped around it,” Rosbach told the outlet in an interview published on Nov. 21. “Because I see actors and actresses and personalities that have actual talent and I just happen to be a guy that gets filmed doing his job and I don’t think that anybody expected on season 1 that it was going to explode into what it has, what? Four spinoffs? Ten years for my show and it’s just like, wow.”

Rosbach also added, “Doing the show is still fun. I still enjoy it. It seems weird sometimes when I realize that I am the only one who started this and that is still here, and I look back at all the different cast members that we have had — some I thought were really, really great. I couldn’t understand why they didn’t come back, and others? I really enjoyed giving them the boot.”

This season, Rosbach is joined by another familiar face–Fraser Olender. Olender was a second steward during season 9, and is now, during season 10, he’s the first male chief stew in the franchise’s history.

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “Below Deck” every Monday night on Bravo at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Captain Lee Rosbach Said That He Is ‘Proud’ of the Show

While speaking with Pride.com, Rosbach explained that he’s “very proud” of what “Below Deck” has become over the years.

“Never in my wildest imagination did I think that it would morph into what it has become. It’s something that I’m very proud of,” Rosbach told PRIDE in an interview published on Nov. 21.

During the interview, Rosbach also praised Olender for his work as chief stew this season.

“Fraser desperately wants to do his job correctly,” Rosbach said. “It shows the viewing public and a lot of other people out there that if you want to be a Chief Steward, pull the trigger [and] go for it! Fraser laid the ground work for you.”

Fraser Olender Said He Got Advice From Past ‘Below Deck’ Chief Stews Before Taking on the Role

Before taking on his new role as Chief Stew, Olender said that he got advice from Kate Chastain, who worked as Lee’s chief stew until season 7. He also got advice from former “Below Deck Mediterranean” chief stew, Hannah Ferrier.

“I spoke to Kate [Chastain], my idol of the franchise, who gave me some great advice,” Olender told Decider in an interview published on Nov. 21. “After we filmed the season, I saw her in London. In addition to having a wonderful time together, she gave me a good dose of what I need to know going into this madness. I did also speak to Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean in addition to a few other OGs. I felt prepared, but when I got there, it turns out that I absolutely wasn’t [laughs]. Without the support of the OGs, I couldn’t have found the strength to get on the flight and get to the boat.”

