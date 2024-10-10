Captain Lee Rosbach Reignites Feud By Naming ‘Least Favorite’ ‘Below Deck’ Star

“Below Deck” star Captain Lee Rosbach is naming names. An October 9 TikTok shared by a fan shows Rosbach onstage addressing a crowd of people at a live show from his “Nightcap” tour’s London stop, where he was asked to name his least favorite “Below Deck” cast member.

“My least favorite? Captain Sandy [Yawn],” Captain Lee said in the video, to an outburst of gasps from the crowd. “And we all know why. I don’t like her. Normally I don’t have to like people to work with them, I can work with almost anyone. I don’t have to like them. But if they do their job, key word, do your job. Do it properly and I can put up with almost anything. Don’t do your job, and then pretend to be something you’re not? Nah, I’m not there. So, you guys want the truth? You got it.”

Captain Sandy Yawn Filled in Captain Lee on ‘Below Deck’

While Captain Lee and Captain Sandy have both been at the helm of separate ships on “Below Deck” and “Below Deck Mediterranean”, respectively, for years, the pair have crossed paths in their work on Bravo and in the yachting world.

Captain Sandy stepped in to take over the St. David in season 10 of “Below Deck” after Captain Lee had to step away for health reasons in the middle of the season. While Captain Lee was grateful to Captain Sandy for stepping in, he wasn’t in total agreement with how she handled things on board.

After Captain Sandy fired stewardess Camille Lamb mid-season, Captain Lee tweeted, “I would have fired her. but prior to that I would have notified the Captain who I was [replacing] what I was doing and why, not after the fact.”

Captain Sandy defended her decision in a February 2023 interview with Us Weekly, saying, “He’s in the hospital. Who’s gonna call and say, ‘Can I fire Camille?’ Never in a million years would I do that.”

Captain Lee then spoke with the outlet in May 2023 and added, “To me it wasn’t that big a deal. I just thought she should have called me [before firing Lamb] and she didn’t and I said what I thought and to me that was it.” He also confirmed that he and Captain Sandy had not gotten a chance to talk since the disagreement over how Captain Sandy handled Lamb’s firing made headlines.

Captain Lee Was Not Asked Back to ‘Below Deck’

Following his mid-season departure in season 10, Captain Lee confirmed that Bravo did not ask him back for the 11th season of “Below Deck”, which aired in early 2024, instead bringing Captain Kerry Titheradge aboard the St. David.

Captain Sandy shared her thoughts on Captain Lee’s dismissal in a June 2023 interview with Heavy, saying, “I think when your health is in question then you take care of that first. I’m not sure how it went down, I don’t know I haven’t talked to him. I’ve heard stories, but the reality is that Captain Lee wasn’t well, and you have to be able to physically do the job. It’s walking upstairs, it’s saving a life, and if you can’t do that. I don’t know, if it was my health or a TV show, I’m going to choose my health every day.”

READ NEXT: Tamra Judge Leaves RHOC Future in Question With Cryptic Post