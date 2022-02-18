Fans Speculate About Captain Lee’s Future on Below Deck Amid Season 10 Rumors

It’s safe to say that Captain Lee Rosbach is the heart and soul of “Below Deck” and one of the main reasons that fans tune in season after season. However, the upfront captain has also been open about his health issues in the past couple of years and recently, fans began speculating on social media that he might be getting replaced for season 10 of “Below Deck.”

Warning: Although nothing has been confirmed by Bravo at this time, this article may contain possible spoilers for season 10 of “Below Deck.”

In December 2021, Captain Lee revealed on Twitter that he was “in a hospital bed all week recovering from a serious spinal surgery.” He told fans that he has “severe spinal stenosis,” which is a condition that causes spaces between the spine to narrow, resulting in nerve pressure in the spinal area, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Fans also saw Captain Lee miss the first episode of season 9 of “Below Deck” because of his A-fib condition, which is a sustained cardiac arrhythmia. While Bravo hasn’t announced a 10th season of “Below Deck” yet, fans speculated on social media over a picture of a blonde woman they said looked like Captain Sandy Yawn in St. Lucia. Many fans wondered whether she was stepping in to replace Rosbach.

Fans on Reddit Argued That Someone Who Looked Like Captain Sandy Was Seen in St. Lucia & Speculated That She’s Replacing Captain Lee

Fans began speculating about the captain for “Below Deck” season 10 following a post on the Facebook group “Below Deck Uncensored,” which was also picked up on Reddit. The post featured a photo of a blonde woman with sunglasses in a captain’s uniform on a boat in St. Lucia. Many fans in the comments said the woman looked like Captain Sandy Yawn and speculated that she is replacing Captain Lee.

“He seems to have health issues,” one person replied. Another added, “I wonder if Capt. Lee is having issues like he did on the beginning of Season 9. Because someone posted on social media that he (Capt. Lee) is off to the Caribbean to film season 10. If Sandy is Captain in the Caribbean, I hope it’s temporary and we will only see her for 1-2 episodes max.”

Many fans said if Yawn has in fact replaced Rosbach they would stop watching the show. “Guess I won’t be watching anymore … it was a good run [Below Deck],” one wrote. “I’ve watched this franchise since the first season. If this is true, I’m done with Below Deck,” another said. Yet another comment read, “If that’s her I will not be watching. Already stopped watching [Below Deck Mediterranean] because of her. Kind of infuriating that Bravo refuses to listen to us.”

Other fans replied to the chain and said they didn’t think the picture looked like Yawn at all. “Doesn’t look like her to me,” one person commented. “That doesn’t look like Sandy to me. The body shape is off. Anyone else think that?” another asked. One person wrote, “I don’t think it looks like her either. People are just assuming cuz the woman is blonde.”

Heavy reached out to Captain Lee, Captain Sandy and Bravo for comment but did not receive a response.

Captain Lee Said After Season 9 That He’s Intending to Return for the 10th Season, Which Has Yet to Be Announced

You are correct, I won’t make that mistake again, because I do. https://t.co/dpNzuCTGUS — Captain Lee (@capthlr) February 2, 2022

Rosbach has been known to interact frequently with fans on social media, especially on Twitter, and the season 9 finale was no different. The beloved captain replied to many fan questions, including one which asked why he didn’t sign off at the end of the season with his usual line, “I still say that I have the best damn job in the world.”

He replied that it’s true that he didn’t but it was a mistake and he does still believe he has the best job in the world. He also confirmed that he’d love to return for season 10 “if they want me,” despite acknowledging that season 9 was a “tough” one.

