Below Deck’s Captain Lee Shares Additional Details About Son’s Death

Captain Lee Rosbach, a star of Bravo’s “Below Deck” is opening up about his son’s death following an accidental drug overdose in 2019.

Rosbach has been vocal in the past about his son Joshua’s death and his struggle with addiction. In July 2019 he revealed his son had been battling the disease for decades, “After a twenty-year struggle, he finally succumbed to the demons he fought so long and so hard,” Rosbach wrote on Instagram. “Addiction is an insidious disease that knows no social status or geographic boundaries.”

Now, as season 9 of “Below Deck” begins airing on Bravo again, Rosbach is taking the opportunity to speak more about his son in hopes it can help others suffering from addiction.

Rosbach, along with Florida Congressman John Rutherford spoke at a roundtable forum in front of the Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force attended by lawmakers from Congress, according to Today Health.

“It was a hard day for me,” Rosbach told the outlet. “… I wasn’t sure I was going to get through it, but oddly enough, I felt better after it was over, like some sort of therapy.”

Rosbach’s Says His Son Died at Home With His Dog by His Side

Rosbach told the roundtable he was the one to find his son dead, with his dog Champ nearby, according to Today Health.

“I remember every second of that day, like a horrific devastating movie scene playing over and over in my head. Except it’s no movie, it’s my reality,” Rosbach said during the roundtable according to the outlet. “The sight of my son on the sofa is the first image I see every day when I wake up, and it’s the last thing I picture every night before I fall asleep. This is how I’ve spent every night and every day for the last two years.”

The yacht captain told Today Health that helping families struggling with opioid addiction was his goal for speaking at the virtual roundtable.

“I wanted to wait until I was sure I was strong, until I could complete it and actually finish what I started,” Rosbach told the outlet. “And now that I’ve started, I know that I do have the strength, I possess that strength, to get this done and to make a difference. Whether we save one life, whether we save 10 lives, it’s worth it. Somebody has to do something. This can’t continue in the direction that it’s going.”

Rosbach Revealed His Own Health Condition in Season 9 of ‘Below Deck’

Rosbach was missing from season 8, episode 1 and part of episode 2 due to a medical reason which had him delayed. When he finally made his return part way through episode 2 he revealed what set him back.

Rosbach revealed he has a heart condition called AFib (atrial fibrillation) and according to Reality Tea, underwent a “procedure to burn off parts of his heart that were giving him trouble.”

“I do apologize for not being with you for the first episode, but somethings are unavoidable but I’m back now and damn happy to be so,” Rosbach wrote in his personal blog.

What Rosbach suffers from is similar to the condition that Eddie Judge, the husband of Tamra Judge from “Real Housewives of Orange County” has suffered from since 2018. His issues were even featured on the show during season 14.

“I think, for me, it’s brought us a lot closer together,” Tamra told The Daily Dish on September 19, 2019. “‘Cause I’ve never seen Eddie like this. He went through depression. He was in and out of the hospital 10 times last year. He’s always the strong one… it broke my heart … I think it brought us closer together.”

