Inside ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee’s Florida House [VIDEO]

When he’s not out at sea, “Below Deck” star Captain Lee Rosbach and his wife Mary Anne live in a $453,000 home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to property records. The Bravo TV reality star moved into the house in 2017.

Rosbach gave Bravo a tour of the home in 2021, showing off the place he kicks up his feet when he’s not on a yacht. Captain Lee also often shares photos from his home on Instagram, including when he’s rocking shades on his poolside patio or relaxing on his motorcycle in the driveway.

On Memorial Day in May 2021, Rosbach proudly displayed an American flag outside of his Fort Lauderdale home, writing on Instagram, “Today I am grateful for this time to reflect. Reflect on the millions who have served us and our great country and paid the ultimate price so that we can be here today. Free to live with our families as we see fit, thanks to those who died to make it so. I hope everyone had a safe and grateful moment like this today as well. We owe them a debt that can never be repaid. Never forget.”

Rosbach and his wife are also often joined at their home by family, including their three sons and daughter and their grandchildren. Former “Below Deck” star Kate Chastain and her dog, Halo, stopped by Captain Lee’s home for a visit in May 2021, an Instagram post shows.

Here’s what you need to know about Captain Lee’s Florida home:

Captain Lee & His Wife Bought the House in 2017 for $499,000, Records Show

According to property records, Captain Lee and Mary Anne Rosbach bought the Fort Lauderdale home on March 29, 2017, for $499,000. As of 2021, it was assessed at $453,700, according to property records viewed by Heavy.

The one-story home is just under 1,800 square feet and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to property records. It was built in 1950. The house sits on a 6,248 swaure foot lot. The home was previously sold in 2006 for $515,000, records show.

Captain Lee and his wife have lived in Florida for several years. Before moving into their current home, they previously lived in two other houses in Fort Lauderdale and also owned a home in Boca Raton. Rosbach also owned a house in Decatur, Georgia, which he sold in 2018, records show.

Bravo Gave Viewers a Tour of Captain Lee’s Fort Lauderdale House in 2021

Captain Lee Gives a Full Tour of the House He Shares with Wife Mary-Anne | Below Deck See the "Captain's Quarters" he calls home when not on charter for Below Deck. ►► Subscribe for More: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Visit the Official Site: bravo.ly/Official ►► Watch Below Deck on Bravo! FOLLOW BELOW DECK ON SOCIAL Official Site: bravo.ly/BelowDeck Full Episodes & Clips: bravo.ly/BelowDeckVideos Facebook: bravo.ly/BelowDeckFacebook ABOUT BELOW DECK: Captain Lee returns to one of… 2021-01-17T14:00:08Z

In January 2021, Captain Lee and Mary Anne Rosbach invited Bravo TV viewers into their Fort Lauderdale home for a tour. The video was posted on YouTube as part of Bravo’s Insider series, with the caption, “See the ‘Captain’s Quarters’ he calls home when not on charter for ‘Below Deck.'”

Captain Lee showed off their open concept dining room, kitchen and bar area, which you see as you walk in the front door of the South Florida home. The kitchen area features an island. Walking through the kitchen, Rosbach pointed out a guest bathroom and a hallway lined with photos of his family. Heading to an office Rosbach joked, “She used to let me in here. That used to be my desk over there. Used to be.”

The bedroom features a ramp for their dog, Oscar, but Rosbach joked that is “for me when I come home just really hammered on occasion.” The bedroom features sliding doors that exit to the beautiful pool area and patio.