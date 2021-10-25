Where Is Captain Lee? Is He Still on ‘Below Deck’ Season 9?

Suck it up, buttercup!

“Below Deck” may be back for another season, but as viewers tune into the premiere, they may notice that a familiar face is missing from the crew: Captain Lee Rosbach. So, what happened? Where did Rosbach go?

Well, viewers can breathe easy, because Rosbach will be back on our screens later in the season. During a recent interview with E!, Rosbach explained that his absence during the beginning of the season was due to a medical condition, which was not COVID-19 related.

“I am much better,” Rosbach told the outlet. “The timing was mainly screwed up. Because we have such a tight shooting schedule, it was imperative that the guests’ charters start and end on time so it didn’t have a domino effect and impact every charter after that.”

However, it looks like Rosbach’s absence wasn’t without drama. In the trailer for season 9, First Officer Eddie Lucas is seen saying, “F*** my life,” as Rosbach tells him that he has a “condition.” In Rosbach’s place for the first few episodes is Captain Sean Meagher.

Viewers can catch the season premiere of “Below Deck” on Monday, October 25, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Rosbach Said That This Year Was ‘Totally Unique’

While speaking with E! News, Rosbach also spilled some tea about the upcoming season. “It was a totally unique year,” Rosbach told the outlet. “It’s unlike any other season that we’ve had, and I really enjoyed it.”

Rosbach continued, “There was just a lot of different things this year, because of the circumstances in which we had to film. A lot of things that we’re used to doing, we couldn’t do because we had to stay within the confines of our bubble because of COVID, so we had to improvise in some situations, which is not a bad thing. Sometimes you can improvise and get extremely creative, which I like to think we’re pretty good at.”

In addition to Rosbach, both Lucas and Chef Rachel Hargrove will be returning to the series this season.

Chef Rachel Hargrove Said That the Two Captains Are ‘Polar Opposites’

If viewers are thinking that the new captain on “Below Deck” will be anything like Captain Lee, they better think again. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chef Rachel Hargrove admitted that Meagher and Rosbach are “polar opposites.”

“I love bantering with him,” Hargrove told the outlet about Meagher. “I love bantering with Lee, but they’re two polar opposites. It’s like comparing apples to oranges. They’re not the same. My captain is Captain Lee, who’s like the old, salty dog. And he’s funny. And he’s just very dry and quick-witted. And Sean is effervescent and peppy and a go-getter, but in a way where you’re like, ‘Jesus Christ, get this thing a Xanax.'”

During the interview, Hargrove also added about the season, “I feel like I’m back, better than ever. It was a good do-over. … Now, this go around, I actually get to enjoy it and I’m very happy to be in it, and psychologically there — really stoked, privy to everything, not focused on things that are going on the outside of me.”

