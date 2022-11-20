Lee Rosbach Dishes Bravo’s Other ‘Below Deck’ Captains

“Below Deck” star Captain Lee Rosbach is spilling the tea on what he really thinks of his fellow franchise captains.

Recently, the five captains got together for a special episode of “Watch What Happens Live” in November 2022 where they answered questions about their different franchises. While speaking with TV Insider after the fact, Rosbach spilled on what he thought of his coworkers on the sea and what it was like to see them at BravoCon 2022.

“Now you’re asking me to play favorite,” Rosbach told the outlet in an interview published on Nov. 19. “You know that I’m not going to do that. It was a good effort. It is really flattering to see all the spin-offs that have come from the original. It was incredible to have all five of us together was incredible at BravoCon.”

Rosbach continued, “I don’t think the fans were totally ready for it when we popped up on stage for Watch What Happens Live. To have everyone together, was a tremendous feeling because it all started with one dream and one season where nobody really knew what we were doing because nobody had filmed on a boat before. The amount of work that goes into it. Having it be such a success was really rewarding.”

Currently, there are five “Below Deck” spinoffs on Bravo and Peacock: “Below Deck,” “Below Deck Mediterranean,” “Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” “Below Deck Down Under,” and “Below Deck Adventure.”

Captain Lee Says That He Still Looks Forward to Every Season of ‘Below Deck’

The new season of “Below Deck” will mark Rosbach’s tenth season on the show, and he told E! News that he still looks forward to it every year.

“I’m still having fun,” Rosbach told the outlet during an interview published on Nov. 16. “I look forward to every season. I always said when it stops being fun or everyone gets tired of looking at me, then I’ll step away. But until one of those two things happen, I don’t see myself going anywhere.”

He also addressed his future on the show.

“I think retirement is highly overrated,” the Captain said. “You can only go fishing so much, you can only play so much golf. I think people have to stay productive, otherwise they might as well start getting out the shovel.”

Captain Lee Is Still Close With His Former Chief Stew, Kate Chastain

During the first seven seasons of “Below Deck,” Rosbach’s right-hand man was Chief Stewardess, Kate Chastain. And, although she left the show ahead of season eight, the two still remain close today, and they both live near each other in Florida.

“They live in Fort Lauderdale and they’re amazing,” Chastain said during a Nov. 4 appearance on Brandi Glanville’s podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered. “His wife will have me over for dinner. It’s like having an extra set of parents down there. He calls me probably once a week, twice a week, and it’s just so much like your parents. Your Dad calls, you have a missed call, and you feel, like guilt, like, ‘Oh god, I gotta call my dad back’ or whatever, so yeah, I talk to him all the time.”

Viewers can catch the season 10 premiere of “Below Deck” on Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

