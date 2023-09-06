Captain Lee Gives Details on Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Split

Captain Lee Rosbach shared his reaction to “Summer House” stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s split, which took place just a few months ahead of their November wedding.

As Bravo fans might recall, Rosbach and Radke developed a good friendship after Rosbach reached out to support Radke following the “Summer House” star’s brother’s death. Radke and Hubbard had previously revealed that Rosbach was potentially going to be their wedding officiant as well.

While discussing the breakup on the debut episode of his new podcast, PodcastOne’s “Salty With Captain Lee,” on September 6, Captain Lee shared that he has no idea what went down between the couple, but wouldn’t divulge details in any case out of respect for Radke.

“I don’t know [what happened],” he said. “Carl and I are close and if I did know exactly what happened, I wouldn’t tell you. I don’t think it is rude unless he said, ‘Lee, this is OK for you to make public knowledge’ then that’s fair game.” That said, Rosbach did share the latest that had been going on with the wedding planning and revealed that he did get a message from Radke.

Captain Lee Rosbach Said He Had ‘No Clue’ This Would Happen & That It Came ‘Out of the Blue’

Rosbach told his podcast cohost Sam DeCavalcanti that the news “came really out of the blue” for him. “I just got a text from [Carl] that I haven’t read yet,” he admitted. “But I had no clue because we are supposed to be at the wedding in November — it’s two days after my birthday,” he added, which is on the 15th of November.

Rosbach confirmed that the venue was already booked and there was a block of rooms reserved at the hotel for all the guests that were going to be attending. “[Lindsay] already had her bachelorette party planned, that was ready, and her hair and makeup run-through was done,” he added.

Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Called It Quits on August 31, Just a Few Months Before Their Mexico Wedding

A source told Us Weekly on September 6 that the deadline for guests to cancel their rooms and get a refund had just passed and many guests were “left to eat the costs,” the publication reported. The source added that only producers got a heads-up about the breakup because it was filmed for season 8 of “Summer House.”

The two Bravo stars were supposed to tie the knot in Mexico in November after getting engaged the summer before during season 7 of “Summer House.” However, news broke of their split on August 31, with Us Weekly reporting that Radke was the one to end things with Hubbard in front of cameras.

An insider told the outlet that Hubbard was “100 percent blindsided” by the end of their engagement, but that Radke had been thinking about it for a long time. Neither Hubbard nor Radke have made any public comments about their split at this time.

