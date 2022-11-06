Fans ‘Teared Up’ at Captain Lee Rosbach’s Comments About Bravo Star

On November 1, there was a special episode of “Watch What Happens Live” aboard the Celebrity Beyond, which featured the five current captains of the different “Below Deck” franchises.

“Below Deck” OG Captain Lee Rosbach, the “Below Deck Mediterranean’s” Captain Sandy Yawn, “Sailing Yacht’s” Glenn Shephard, “Below Deck Down Under” star Captain Jason Chambers and the newest member, Captain Kerry Titheradge of “Below Deck Adventure” joined Andy Cohen to discuss their experiences on the show and its impact on the yachting industry.

During the episode, Captain Lee responded to a question from a fan who asked about his interactions with Carl Radke at BravoCon 2022. As some fans might know, the “Summer House” star previously revealed on WWHL that Rosbach had reached out to him after the death of his brother Curtis Radke in 2020. As Radke explained at the time, the two Bravo stars share a “similar story” as both Radke’s brother and Captain Lee’s son “passed from addiction.”

Captain Lee Rosbach Said It Was Great to Be Able to Give Carl Radke a Big Hug & Support Him in Person

#BelowDeck’s Captain Lee Rosbach says that he would be honored to officiate the wedding between Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/xxMadSDrWp — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) November 2, 2022

Captain Lee told the audience on the November 1st WWHL that when he saw Radke at BravoCon, it was the first time he’d seen him face-to-face. “Carl and I had never met in person,” Rosbach explained. “We’d only conversed over the phone, on FaceTime, and he had some issues and I reached out to him because I know what issues he was dealing with because of the loss of his brother.”

Rosbach then said it was great to be able to finally meet him in person and be able to “wrap my arms around him and give him a big hug and say ‘it’s gonna be okay, we’re gonna get through it.'” The clip was shared on WWHL’s Instagram account, where fans shared their love and support for the friendship between the Bravo stars.

He also said that he would be “honored” to officiate Radke’s wedding to Lindsay Hubbard and that he was “absolutely” considering it.

During Radke’s WWHL appearance back in February, he revealed that Captain Lee was one of the first people he’d told about his romantic feelings for Hubbard and the “Below Deck” captain helped him feel confident in moving forward with her as he was approaching his one-year anniversary of sobriety.

The ‘Below Deck’ Captains Also Spoke About the Changing Perception of the Show in the Yachting Industry

During the recent WWHL with all five “Below Deck” captains, they spoke about how much the perception of the show has changed over the years in the yachting industry. Captain Lee said when the show first came out, he thought his “career in yachting was over” but that it has grown so much “in a positive way.”

He added that as time passed, the yachting community became “very receptive” to the show as well and it was no longer associated with the same stigma.

Captain Sandy also said that the show is the “truest to form” and that there is “no made-up stuff.” Captain Glenn agreed that it was one of the most common questions he received and that it isn’t scripted “at all.”

