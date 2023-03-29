Captain Lee Rosbach Honored by Fellow Bravo Star

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are busy planning their big day and during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on March 27, Radke confirmed that they’d picked a location.

Radke was appearing on WWHL alongside Captain Lee Rosbach to celebrate 10 seasons of “Below Deck” and its beloved captain. Cohen asked his guests for the latest news on Radke and Hubbard’s wedding and the possibility that Rosbach will officiate. “I’m happy to report, we are locked in with a venue, it’s gonna be Mexico,” Radke shared. “We’re still working on some of the logistics but we are gonna have a conversation with Captain Lee.”

In the WWHL Aftershow, Cohen told them that they should consider going on a yacht for their honeymoon and Radke and Hubbard both exclaimed that they’d just discussed it. Captain Lee laughed and said, “I’ll drive… I’m in.”

Carl Radke Opened Up Further About His Special Friendship With Captain Lee Rosbach

While discussing their friendship on WWHL, the “Summer House” star praised Captain Lee for reaching out to him after the death of Radke’s brother and said he had a lot of respect for the captain. “We are part of a unique family of losing people we love to addiction and going through a very difficult time very publicly, Captain Lee reached out to me which was just unbelievable at that time,” Radke said.

He shared that their experiences were difficult ones but that the Bravo universe is really like a big family. Radke added that for Rosbach to contact him “at such a tough moment was just unbelievable for me.”

Cohen asked the “Summer House” star about the best advice that Rosbach has given him since the two connected. Radke replied that Captain Lee often talks about being respectful and responsible. “I’ve had a lot of growing up to do, you guys have watched it all on TV but he inspires me to be a better man and better human being, I love how he is as a man,” Radke spilled.

Captain Lee previously shared that he and Radke had spoken a lot on the phone and on Facetime since first connecting over their similar stories but they only met in person for the first time at BravoCon 2022. He revealed on a past WWHL that it was such a good feeling to meet Radke in person, “wrap my arms around him and give him a big hug and say ‘it’s gonna be okay, we’re gonna get through it.’”

Carl Radke Proposed to Lindsay Hubbard in the Summer of 2022 & It Was Filmed for ‘Summer House’ Season 7

Viewers have yet to see Radke proposing to Hubbard on “Summer House” season 7 which took place in August 2022, but the couple is in full wedding planning mode now. Hubbard told E! News in February 2023 that they were planning a “big, big wedding” in the fall of 2023. She explained that the two of them are in their mid-to-late 30s and have come so far, so everyone in their lives is expecting a big wedding.

Not only that, but they’re planning on having their special moment caught on camera for Bravo fans as well. “If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing,” she shared, “but when you’re considering the idea of filming it, there’s another level of criteria that you have to get checked off.” Radke said viewers have seen the ups and downs of both of their lives in the past 7 seasons of “Summer House” so it wouldn’t make sense to not show this special moment as well.

“You’ve seen our journeys and now we’re together and you’re going to see the engagement this season and then for them not to film?” he asked. As for their co-stars, Hubbard and Radke haven’t confirmed yet if all of their “Summer House” cast mates will be getting the invite to their Mexico nuptials.

