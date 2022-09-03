Captain Lee Opens Up About Difficult Childhood

Captain Lee Rosbach is the beloved face of hit Bravo show “Below Deck” but he recently opened up about his difficult past while at a charity event.

Captain Lee joined billionaire Patrick Carroll at Kicks for Kids, an event set up to help children in need get shoes. According to Page Six, Carroll handed out $100,000 worth of shoes at the Miami event.

This charity event hit close to home for Rosbach, though, as he told the publication that he grew up “poor.”

“As a kid growing up poor with holes in my shoes, I know the meaning that a new pair of sneakers can have for someone, whether they want to participate in sports or even just to fit in,” he shared. “Today was so special getting to see the smiles on those kids’ faces when we handed them their new pair of sneakers.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Event Was Set Up by Carroll & Footwear Influencer Ben Kickz & a Former RHOA Star Also Helped Out

Billionaire Carroll and footwear influencer Ben Kickz got together to give away 600 pairs of shoes to children from the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade, an organization that Carroll turned to earlier in his life.

“As soon as I heard Patrick Carroll was doing this kicks for kids giveaway with the Boys and Girls Club, I knew I wanted to go down there and help him out,” the “Below Deck” captain shared with Page Six. Along with Rosbach, former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks attended the event to help out. Parks brought her two sons, Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, to the event.

“It was amazing to be able to bring my boys to give back,” Parks shared. “Watching [my sons] interact with the children to make sure each child loved their shoes and got the right size made me so proud,” she told the publication.

Carroll posted about the August 31 event on Instagram several days before, writing, “Organized sports was one of the most important things in my life growing up…it taught me to be competitive, tough, and to work hard. When I heard the kids at the Boys and Girls Club couldn’t afford shoes to play sports, I had to something about it.”

The billionaire philanthropist added that he decided to expand the project after the first event in Miami: “I’ve decided to do the same thing in multiple cities throughout the US….which city should we go to after Miami? Thinking NYC…”

Captain Lee Grew Up in Michigan & Was a Restauranteur Before He Turned to Yachting

Rosbach, also known as the Stud of the Sea, was born and raised in Saginaw, Michigan and owned several restaurants before joining the yachting industry at 35. “I’ve owned 10 restaurants over the last 20 years, and I’m pretty goddamn good on a grill,” he revealed on “Below Deck,” according to Bravo TV.

The publication wrote that he owned restaurants in Indiana, Georgia, Florida and Turks and Caicos.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’