Captain Lee Rosbach Reveals Touching Gesture From Kate Chastain

Kate Chastain and Captain Lee Rosbach’s partnership on “Below Deck” may be well over now but their friendship is still as strong as ever and Rosbach recently spoke about how amazing Chastain is as a friend.

Rosbach was speaking with Brandi Glanville on the former RHOBH star’s podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” when he brought up what Chastain did in the wake of his son’s untimely death in 2019. “Kate’s my kiddo,” he said. “She’s the original kiddo.” Glanville said it was clear to viewers that the two “Below Deck” stars have a “very special relationship,” and Rosbach shared:

Not to be mundane or sad but three years ago when my son passed away, Kate found out about it, went straight out of her apartment, straight to the airport, got on a plane and was here. Without calling, without asking, without telling. That’s just the kind of a friend that Kate is. She’s a very special person.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Captain Lee Rosbach’s Son Died From an Accidental Drug Overdose on July 22, 2019

Captain Lee has spoken about his son’s death from an accidental drug overdose on several occasions and he’s been very vocal in the fight against drug and alcohol addictions. The beloved “Below Deck” star spoke to Congress lawmakers at a roundtable forum for the Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force in 2021, Today Health reported, and he recounted what happened.

“I remember every second of that day, like a horrific devastating movie scene playing over and over in my head,” he shared. “Except it’s no movie, it’s my reality.” Rosbach said he found his son on the sofa and his dog nearby and he said it’s an image he sees “every day when I wake up, and it’s the last thing I picture every night before I fall asleep.”

Captain Lee Rosbach Said He’s So Happy for Kate Chastain, Who Is Pregnant With Her 1st Child

Rosbach opened up about feeling “very happy” for Chastain, who just announced that she is expecting her first child. The former “Below Deck” chief stew is due on May 8, 2023, and she said she’ll be raising her baby on her own. “I couldn’t be more elated for her,” Rosbach told People. “I have no doubt she’s going to be a great mom.”

He said motherhood is a “big challenge” but he’s confident she’ll be great at it. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen her this happy,” he added. While discussing her pregnancy on “Watch What Happens Live,” Chastain joked that Captain Lee could be her babysitter now that he had to step away from “Below Deck.”

However, Rosbach joked with People, “I don’t do diapers. I’ll do a lot of things, but diapers aren’t one of them.” Despite that, he assured fans that he and his wife Mary Anne are there for Chastain no matter what she needs.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’