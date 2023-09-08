Captain Lee Rosbach Sounds Off on ‘Trash’ Below Deck Crew Member

Captain Lee Rosbach is the newest Bravolebrity to launch a podcast, with the first episode, PodcastOne’s “Salty With Captain Lee,” coming out on September 6.

Rosbach’s podcast, which he co-hosts with Sam DeCavalcanti, will unpack “the latest headlines, the hottest tea, and behind-the-scenes scoop from Below Deck and the entertainment world,” its description states. Rosbach didn’t waste any time getting into it as the first episode saw the outspoken captain share his thoughts on the double firings on “Below Deck Down Under” season 2.

As viewers will recall, Captain Jason Chambers fired two crew members in a season 2 episode. The bosun, Luke Jones, was fired after he climbed into Margot Sisson’s bunk bed without her consent as she was sleeping, while stewardess Laura Bileskalne was fired for inappropriate comments and behavior. During his debut podcast episode, Rosbach said he would have also fired Jones but would have been a lot more brutal about it.

“I mean, yes, I would have fired him, and yes, he would have been off the boat that evening,” Captain Lee said, according to a preview clip reported by People. “His exit wouldn’t have been as comfortable as his exit was under Captain Jason.”

Captain Lee Rosbach Said He Would Have Dragged Luke Jones Off the Boat & Had Him ‘Picked Up With the Rest of the Trash’

Rosbach said if he’d been Jones’ captain during that incident, he would, “drag his a** off the boat. He would have bounced going up every one of the stairs in the crew mess, and then bounced down every step of the gangway until he landed next to the bags of trash, where I would have had him picked up with the rest of the trash.”

The beloved captain addressed the incident when it first aired as well, when he praised Chambers and chief stew Aesha Scott for their quick response. “I don’t know if I would have had the wherewithal to remain as calm as Captain Jason did, but he certainly stepped up to the plate and did it right,” he told Us Weekly. “It’s a tough spot to be in. When there’s the captain you’re responsible for everything and anything that does happen. Jason handled it superbly.”

At the time, he called Jones and Bileskalne’s behavior “despicable” and that he believed both would be “paying the price” for it for some time.

Captain Lee Rosbach Will Be Unpacking Bravo Drama in His New Weekly Podcast

Rosbach’s new venture is a weekly podcast with DeCavalcanti, in which the Stud of the Sea dives into the Bravo news and gossip and shares insights into the “Below Deck” universe.

His podcast launch comes a few weeks after Rosbach’s new Bravo show, “Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate” dropped on Bravo. The talk show features Rosbach and Kate Chastain unpacking the biggest Bravo moments of the week.

Rosbach has been a fixture of the “Below Deck” world since he helped launch the show its very first season. He’s been at the helm for 10 hit seasons on Bravo but the 10th season saw the longtime captain have to step away for the majority of the charter season because of health issues.

