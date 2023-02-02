Captain Lee Rosbach Said Controversial Below Deck Star Was ‘Great TV’

Captain Lee Rosbach recently complimented one of the more controversial “Below Deck” stars as “great TV” when speaking with Brandi Glanville.

The longtime captain appeared on the former RHOBH star’s podcast “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” and the two were speaking about how great of a chief stew Kate Chastain was. Rosbach then brought up Raquel “Rocky” Dakota, who was the 3rd stew on season 3 of “Below Deck.” Glanville, who’s a huge fan of the Bravo show and also great friends with Chastain, said, “Rocky was nuts, I kinda liked her.”

Rosbach then said, “She was great TV, totally was.” He then recalled the infamous moment when she jumped overboard. As Rosbach shared, Dakota was unhappy that chef Leon Walker was fired, “so she takes all her clothes off and she dives off the second deck and Kate goes, ‘forgot her fin’ just dry as could be, ‘forgot her fin,'” he laughed.

Captain Lee Rosbach Also Addressed Rocky Dakota’s Romance With Bosun Eddie Lucas & Said It Was ‘Tacky’ of Lucas

Glanville and Rosbach then discussed the infamous boatmance between Dakota and bosun Eddie Lucas, who had a girlfriend at the time. The third stew and Lucas kept their dalliance under wraps for the majority of the season until some of Lucas’s mean comments about her prompted Dakota to reveal what had happened.

Glanville said she felt bad for Dakota with how things went down that season but Captain Lee claimed that she’d “set the whole thing up.” Glanville disagreed and said Lucas had a part to play in the situation as well.

“Eddie was a little gullible and naive to think that she would never set him up in a heartbeat,” Rosbach admitted. “She knew she was gonna reveal it later on in the show and it was gonna be a thing… She really did a magnificent job I thought.” Glanville said she “loved watching it” but was mad at Lucas and “disappointed” that he betrayed his girlfriend.

“Yeah that was a little tacky, to say the least,” Rosbach replied. “He didn’t exhibit good judgment.” Rosbach then said that Lucas would have gotten away with the infidelity if Dakota hadn’t said anything because they didn’t have cameras in the laundry room at the time. “Since then, the laundry room is fully wired,” he revealed.

Captain Lee Rosbach Previously Said He Was ‘So Close’ to Firing Rocky Dakota

Oh, it was close, so close. https://t.co/4EBRCH8Gqh — Captain Lee (@capthlr) October 30, 2020

In the past, Captain Lee shared that he actually came really close to firing Rocky but ultimately didn’t. Back in 2020, a “Below Deck” fan wrote on Twitter that they had just watched the third season of the hit show and didn’t understand why Rosbach “didn’t hand Rocky a plane ticket home.”

Captain Lee replied to the tweet saying that it was “close, so close.” Rosbach, who hasn’t shied away from sending cast members home in the past, ended up keeping Dakota on board to finish out the season.

