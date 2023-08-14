Captain Lee Rosbach Jokes About ‘Train Wreck’ Bravo Show

Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain are sharing their thoughts on some of Bravo’s hottest shows ahead of the premiere of their new series for the network, “Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate.”

Rosbach and Chastain’s new show, which premieres on August 14, will see the two outspoken “Below Deck” stars unpack some big Bravo news and currently airing franchises. Naturally, while speaking with People about their show, the subject of Scandoval came up as it is the biggest news story of the year from the Bravo universe.

Rosbach said when he joined a reality TV show, he became hyper-aware of his actions. “I’ve always thought, ‘I’m on TV and I’m always conscious of what I do and am I going to want my brothers or my sisters or any close family — Is this how I want them to see me?’ And that’s always first and foremost in my mind before I do something,” he shared with the publication.

“I can’t imagine doing something like Tom [Sandoval] did that’s that serious and then just wreaking devastation and havoc on other people’s lives for no other reason than self-gratification,” he added. Chastain replied to Rosbach that she respected his approach to reality TV but was “so glad the cast of ‘Vanderpump Rules'” didn’t share his approach. “I love that they do not, and it is so fun to watch,” she shared, to which Rosbach added, “Train wreck.”

Kate Chastain Said ‘Couch Talk’ Was Originally Captain Lee Rosbach’s Idea

The “Below Deck” stars’ new series might be familiar territory for Chastain, as she unpacked “Below Deck” episodes in a similar fashion to “Galley Talk” and interviewed several Bravo stars at BravoCon 2022. Chastain has made no secret of her love of Bravo shows and often shares her unfiltered thoughts about them on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

However, Chastain revealed to People that the idea for the show came not from her, but from Rosbach. “I give the credit to Captain Lee,” the new mother told the publication. “Obviously Captain Lee and I worked well together over the years on ‘Below Deck,’ and then we developed a friendship.”

“We were on the phone chatting all the time, and it was years ago, but it was very wise on his part — he said, ‘I would love a talk show with you and I,'” she recounted. “And I thought, ‘Oh, what a dream that would be. But I can’t imagine how that would ever happen.’ But here we are and it’s perfect timing for both of us, and it’s just so much fun.”

Rosbach said he would sometimes wonder why he was participating in the show when discussing some of the reality TV drama with Chastain but admitted that the shows can be addicting to watch. “It was surprising to me how seductive the shows can be once you start watching. And then they end, and you find yourself wanting more, which I thought that would never happen to me,” he confessed.

Captain Lee Rosbach & Kate Chastain Will Be Discussing RHONY & ‘Welcome to Crappie Lake,’ Among Other Shows

Chastain and Rosbach will be discussing several of the shows on Bravo during their weekly talk series, which premieres on August 14. Among the shows they said they were excited to discuss is “The Real Housewives of New York City,” which is currently airing its 14th season with an all-new cast.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is another show on the yachties’ radar, as is Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps’ popular spinoff, “Welcome to Crappie Lake.”

