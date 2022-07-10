Captain Sandy Reacts to Hannah Ferrier’s New Job

Captain Sandy Yawn and Hannah Ferrier have had a contentious past on “Below Deck Mediterranean” culminating in Captain Sandy firing Ferrier after she was found to have medication on board that she hadn’t reported or provided a prescription for.

In light of season 7 of “Below Deck Med” premiering, Captain Sandy opened up about where she stands with Ferrier now and whether the two are now on better terms. “Hannah doesn’t want any part of me,” the superyacht captain told Us Weekly candidly. Despite that, Yawn added:

I feel I’m happy for her in everything that she’s doing. Honestly — I’ve never had a feeling of hate. It doesn’t live in my heart. I wish her well, and for some reason she blames me, but you know what? I’m sorry. I’m not gonna risk my career for anybody. I wish her well.

Yawn Said She Tried Reaching Out to Ferrier But Her Former Chief Stew Wasn’t Interested

Captain Sandy revealed in her interview with Us Weekly that she attempted to contact Ferrier to explain her perspective about what went down but that the former chief stew wasn’t interested in “any part of it.”

Yawn added, “If Hannah ever opened the door, of course. We’ve had great conversations in the past. Hannah used to come to my cabin often and I would hear a lot of her stories. So, there was a relationship there. But what can I do? I’m living my life. She’s living hers.”

As viewers will recall, Ferrier was fired halfway through the 5th season of “Below Deck Med” after bosun Malia White found some Valium in Ferrier’s belongings that she hadn’t reported. Ferrier later claimed she took Valium for her anxiety and had a prescription for it, People reported.

Captain Sandy & Ferrier Are Back in the Med & On Reality TV But on Different Boats & Shows

The 7th season of “Below Deck Med” premieres on July 11 and it sees Yawn returning as the captain of a new vessel, Home, this time in Malta at the head of an almost entirely new crew. The show is described on Bravo as “Different than previous charter seasons, Sandy is working with a complex hybrid vessel making it more unpredictable to navigate.”

The season will see new department heads and the preview hinted at a lot of drama between the crew members. Taking the role of chief stew on season 7 will be Natasha Webb.

However, while Ferrier isn’t returning to “Below Deck Med,” she is back in the Mediterranean to film a new reality TV show, “The Real Love Boat.” According to an announcement about the show, Ferrier will be the cruise director on a Princess Cruise vessel and will be helping various passengers find their true love match. The show is currently filming and will premiere in Australia later this year, Network 10 reported.

Captain Sandy also addressed her former crew member’s new job on the Mediterranean and on reality TV and said it was “awesome.” Yawn told Us Weekly, “I’m so happy for her. I genuinely mean that. She wants TV. I’m so happy that she has that.”

