Are Captain Sandy And Malia White Feuding?

During the sneak peek trailer for this upcoming season of “Below Deck Mediterranean,” the clips tease a blowout fight between Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White, which seems a bit surprising, as the two have always been quite close.

In one scene of the trailer, the camera zooms in on a crew member’s bruised leg. Yawn is heard saying to White, “That’s an incident report, Malia.” White responds to Yawn by saying, “I’m not a chief officer.” After White says that, it seems to make Yawn even angrier, as she yells back at White, “I don’t give a f***! You should’ve come to me that he was hurt.” Later, the camera pans to White sitting on the floor, crying.





Play



Your First Look at Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 | Bravo Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White are joined by a whole new crew…let the shenanigans ensue! Early Bird Access to the new season of Below Deck Med, on Peacock starting June 21st! pck.tv/3z4J1lJ ►► SUBSCRIBE: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► WATCH FULL EPISODES NOW: bravo.app.link/Bravo-YT ►► VISIT BRAVO’S OFFICIAL SITE: bravo.ly/Official #Bravo #BelowDeckMed About Below Deck Mediterranean: Captain… 2021-06-08T13:00:15Z

So, what’s the status of Yawn and White’s relationship today? Are they still as close as they once were, or will this season reveal a big feud between them?

Yawn Maintains That Their Relationship Is ‘Fine’

Although their fight in the trailer may have looked dramatic, Yawn recently told E! News that it was no big deal in the long run. “Oh, Malia and I are fine,” Yawn said. “We just have to wait and see what happens, but, you know, there are times, even though you’re leading people, you get pissed.”

Yawn continued, telling the outlet, “One of the things that really upset me is when people don’t take responsibility and they shrug it … Malia is an awesome crew member. She does her job. You know, she always pitches in, you see her washing the dishes. Like, she’s a team player. She’s a real yachtie.”

White and Yawn Had a Bit of Drama Last Fall

In September 2020, Yawn and White had a bit of a public scandal, as Yawn was caught on a Cameo video speculating about White’s sexuality. In the since-deleted video, which was captured by Heavy at the time, Yawn said, “Malia I think is secretly gay to be honest, that’s my opinion. Everybody in production thinks that.”

In response, White spoke out in a video on her Instagram page, which has since been deleted.

“Captain Sandy’s Cameo, I was just as shocked as everyone else. I’m not sure why my sexual orientation is being discussed in Cameo’s,” White said in a message which was captured by Heavy before it was deleted. “First off, if I was gay, I would just like to say it should be my decision when and if to out it to the entire internet. But, no I’m not, and if I was, I would be openly proud to be gay, I’m a huge supporter of the community and yeah, I’ll just leave it at that.”

However, since the Cameo scandal, Yawn maintained that the video was “just a joke” and was actually edited. “It’s hilarious,” Yawn said during an April 2021 appearance on the Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister podcast. “Like you know, Malia and I are fine. You know what? Anything can be done with an edit because, at the end, it’s a joke. It wasn’t what you see on it.”

Viewers can tune into the new season of “Below Deck Mediterranean” on Monday, June 28, at 9/8c p.m. on Bravo.