Captain Sandy Yawn Shocked by ‘Below Deck’ Star’s Behavior

Captain Sandy Yawn opened up about feeling shocked at seeing some of Camille Lamb’s behavior on “Below Deck” season 10 as she said she wasn’t aware of the extent of what went on until she saw it on TV.

“I see [the behavior] for the first time when I’m watching TV,” Yawn told People about captaining motor yacht St. David, which she joined as a temporary replacement for Captain Lee Rosbach. “For example, Camille and Ben [Willoughby] making out in the captain’s chair — I never saw that, never knew about it. Now I’m watching it and going, Holy cannoli.”

During an earlier episode, viewers saw Lamb and Willoughby making out in the captain’s chair while the deckhand was on anchor watch, prompting Captain Lee to tweet, “Wasn’t my Captains chair at the time. And we both know how I would have felt and dealt with it when I found out.”

Captain Sandy Yawn Said She Knew Some of the Issues With Camille Lamb From Her Heads of Department But Not the Extent

Lamb has been a divisive figure on season 10 of “Below Deck” and almost every cast member has complained about her at least once, including her chief stew Fraser Olender and second stew Alissa Humber.

Lamb, who started the season as a deck/stew, also clashed with bosun Ross McHarg a couple of times and he certainly didn’t mind when Captain Sandy assigned Lamb to the interior team full-time. In the 7th episode, deckhand Tony Duarte said they didn’t really notice Lamb’s absence in the deck crew.

While Yawn knew that there were issues with Lamb based on some conversations with both Olender and McHarg, she didn’t know the full extent of it. “You have to be able to trust your teams,” she told People. “I didn’t hire them, so when I stepped on the boat, I had to listen to the people in charge, which was Ross and Fraser. And when you have both of them saying something, that’s when you have to address it.”

During the sixth episode, Yawn told Lamb that she had one charter to get it together and prove to her captain that she wanted the job on the yacht. However, viewers saw that there were still some major issues at the start of the next charter and the episode ended during a full-blown argument between Lamb and Humber that the whole boat could hear, including the guests, so it remains to be seen what Yawn’s decision will be.

Despite that, the “Below Deck Mediterranean” captain said that watching Lamb as a viewer has been a bit entertaining. “She made me laugh, what can I say?” she told People. “Watching it, I’m like, ‘People actually think that’s okay?’ It blows my mind.”

Camille Lamb Slammed Captain Lee Rosbach on Social Media After He Criticized Her

Lamb put Captain Lee on blast earlier in January when she saw some of the tweets he wrote about her performance on “Below Deck,” including his tweet about her kiss with Willoughby in the captain’s chair. Rosbach also wrote that what he was seeing of her behavior was “not at all what I would expect nor tolerate.”

Lamb shared a screenshot of Captain Lee’s comments on her Instagram Story and blasted her former boss, writing, “Have you lost your mind?” She wrote that she was young, only 24 years old and still trying to figure herself out. She told the captain to “get real” and get off social media.

