Captain Sandy Yawn Reveals Where She Stands With Captain Lee Rosbach Today

Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee Rosbach found themselves in an unexpected social media feud this season of “Below Deck” and Yawn has just shared where the two captains stand now.

As viewers know, Yawn took over for Captain Lee early in season 10 after health problems forced the longtime “Below Deck” captain to leave the boat. While in charge, Yawn ended up firing two of Rosbach’s crew members, Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber. However, in the latest episode fans learned that Rosbach was doing better and was on his way back to Saint Lucia to finish out the charter season.

While things appeared smooth between the two captains on-screen, Rosbach called out Yawn on social media after she fired Lamb and said he would have appreciated a courtesy call beforehand to let him know. Since then, Yawn confirmed that the two captains haven’t spoken but said it wasn’t for lack of effort on her part. “I tried to call him,” she told Us Weekly on February 28. “I’m not in his shoes. I don’t know what’s going on mentally. I can only imagine,” she continued.

However, Yawn explained that she doesn’t hold grudges, telling the publication, “I am just so grateful to be alive because I almost died so many times. I have no enemies. I’m here to love and live and that’s it. Like I love puppies, I love people and I love life.” She also shared that she would still help step in for Rosbach in the future if he needed it.

Captain Lee Rosbach Said On-Screen That Captain Sandy Yawn Made the Right Call in Firing 2 Crew Members

There wasn’t any indication on-screen of an issue between Rosbach and Yawn as Lamb and Humber’s firings played out. Yawn spoke to Rosbach on a video call after firing Lamb and he didn’t express any displeasure. After the longtime captain rejoined motoryacht St. David in the latest “Below Deck” episode, Yawn informed him that she’d fired Humber as well for insubordination.

“She did the right thing,” Rosbach explained in a confessional during the episode. “If they need to go, they need to go. She’s the one that had to deal with it and I am sure she made the best decision for the boat and the crew.” He said he appreciated the “Below Deck Mediterranean” captain stepping in to replace him and that he might one day be able to do the same for her.

It was a different story on social media, though, as Captain Lee tweeted after Lamb’s firing that while he agreed with it, Yawn “lacked in procedure and respect” by not calling him beforehand. Yawn disagreed, telling listeners of SiriusXM’s “Reality Checked” that he was in the hospital so she wasn’t going to call him during his surgery and recovery. She said she felt bad for Rosbach as it seemed like he was going through something.

Captain Lee Rosbach Shared That His Health Has Greatly Improved After ‘Below Deck’ Season 10

Rosbach’s health problem in season 10 of “Below Deck” was caused by a nerve issue, which affected his mobility. He explained earlier in the season that he couldn’t feel anything on the left side of his body and viewers could see him struggle to walk around the boat.

He told Us Weekly that he had a successful back surgery and was getting back into a fitness routine with regular sessions in the gym.

It seems Rosbach’s health issues in season 10 had an impact on Yawn as she shared with Us Weekly that it motivated her to head to the gym and focus on her own health. “After seeing the condition Captain Lee was in, I went back to the gym and started doing Pilates,” she said. “I honestly don’t wanna be that, I wanna be physically strong.”

