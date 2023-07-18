Former ‘Below Deck’ Cast Member Compares Captain Glenn to Captain Sandy

Captain Sandy Yawn found herself on the receiving end of some shade from a “Below Deck Mediterranean” alum on July 11, 2023.

Yawn was called out by her former co-star, “Below Deck Mediterreanean” season 6’s Chef Mathew Shea, in the comments of a post by another season 6 alum, Katie Flood. Flood, the chief stew from season 6, posted a photo with Malia White and Alex Propson from “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 4, and captioned it, “Okay for real guys, Below Deck Mediterranean or Sailing? Comment below ⬇️.”

Shea was one of the people who commented on Flood’s photo, writing, “🙋‍♂️Sailing…because Glenn [Shephard]’s a real captain not just a tv captain.” The chef was then called out by a fan who wrote that he’d know about “faking it” and accused him of faking a knee injury to get off the boat during a charter in season 6.

Shea replied, “[My] knees good! I’ve sailed across the Atlantic with Glenn. Sandy works 6 weeks a year on a boat only while show is filming and there’s always qualified captains off camera in the bridge with her.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Mathew Shea Was the Chef on ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 6 & Almost Quit During the Season

Shea was a divisive figure in season 6 of “Below Deck” as the chef had several issues on board the Lady Michelle, including his knee injury and anxiety about his role.

During one episode, Shea notably had an argument with stewardess Lexi Wilson, and he also quit after a crew night out before deciding to return the next day. When Shea was absent during charter to get an MRI for his knee injury, Captain Sandy was forced to bring in an assistant chef, Duska, from another boat to help with dinner since she couldn’t bring in another chef due to the pandemic and quarantine regulations.

While some questioned the authenticity of Shea’s knee injury, he claimed after the episode aired that it “wasn’t a complete fake.” He told Bravo TV that after he returned to the yacht, he had to wear a brace on his knee and ice it at night. “I was in pain,” he said. “I was putting more weight on the other leg when I went down the stairs.”

He said the situation on the yacht made his knee pain seem worse because he was “so overwhelmed and so tired.” Shea said adjusting to the crew and having the entire experience filmed for the show made it harder for him to calm down and stop overthinking and he had a “panic attack,” which prompted him to leave the boat.

However, when the chef saw that Yawn received negative feedback from the guests over the dinner that was served in his absence, he told the publication he “felt bad” for her. “I mean, it was all my fault,” he admitted. “And it’s so bad. The whole episode was really hard to watch for me.”

Chef Mathew Shea Previously Criticized Captain Sandy Yawn & Said She Was ‘One of the Worst’ Captains He’d Worked With

Play

It’s not the first time Shea has criticized Captain Sandy since the season aired as he called her out at the reunion and in interviews afterward.

At the reunion for season 6, Yawn admitted that she wouldn’t work with the chef again as she said she was “mortified” watching him on the show.

Shea said the captain was “judging” him based on just a couple of days and said, “I regret the bad moments I have, but I think I am a good employee and I think Captain Sandy is one of the worst captains I’ve ever worked with in my 15 years on boats.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’