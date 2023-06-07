Carl Radke Responds to Bravo Star Calling Him Out on WWHL

Carl Radke replied to his fellow Bravo star Amir Lancaster after the latter called Radke out on “Watch What Happens Live” on June 4. Lancaster was on the talk show with his co-star Bria Fleming to spill on the drama on the first season of “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.”

During the episode, host Andy Cohen asked Fleming and Lancaster if they had watched the original “Summer House” show and Lancaster revealed that he was “a huge fan of ‘Summer House.'” He told Cohen, “Carl’s my favorite.” The WWHL host asked the new Bravo star if he’d gotten to know any of the “Summer House” cast members and Lancaster replied, “I DM’ed Carl asking for a job at Loverboy and he asked if I had any sales experience and he never responded.”

After Lancaster exposed Radke for ignoring him on WWHL, the “Summer House” OG denied the allegation in a comment on social media, writing, “I wrote you back brother! Literally reading the DM’s and I responded lol. Check your messages again. Thanks for the support bro 😂” Radke’s comment was posted on a clip of WWHL posted by Queens of Bravo’s Instagram account. Lancaster replied to Radke, “He’s right i missed the message back.”

During his WWHL appearance, Lancaster also told Cohen that if he was to attend BravoCon 2023, which is set to take place in Las Vegas in November, he’d be most excited to meet Radke and “talk my s*** to Carl.” Outside of “Summer House” stars, he said he’d want to meet “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore.

Bria Fleming Shaded Her ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Co-Star During the Same WWHL Appearance

Bria Fleming Doesn’t Want Jasmine Ellis Cooper to Return Next Season | WWHL Bria Fleming and Amir Lancaster from Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard answer a speed round of questions about their fellow housemates. During the game, Bria and Amir agree that Bria is the biggest pot-stirrer of drama, Shanice Henderson is the sloppiest drunk, Jasmine Ellis Cooper is the loudest in the bedroom, and Preston Mitchum exudes the… 2023-06-05T02:30:04Z

Lancaster was joined on WWHL by his “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” co-star Bria Fleming, who’s been involved in a lot of drama so far this season.

Fleming didn’t hold back on the shade during the episode, making it clear that she still isn’t on good terms with her castmate Jasmine Cooper. She said Cooper was the cast member that she bonded with the least during filming, and also named her as the person she would love to see not return to the show in the future.

However, Fleming was honest with the audience as she laughed and named herself the biggest pot-stirrer in the shared house.

The First Season of ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Has Had Many Intense Moments So Far

The newest Bravo spinoff, “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,” is only five episodes in but has so far delivered a lot of dramatic moments.

Cooper and Fleming clashed early on over Fleming’s decision to bring her dog Milo, and most recently Fleming butted heads with Cooper and her husband Silas over their comments about wanting her boyfriend Simon to stay for only three days instead of a week. The house also voted out two different people who got into arguments with the main cast members in the first few episodes.

A few of the women have also questioned Nick Arrington after he sent some of the women flirty DMs despite having a girlfriend, while Alex Tyree expressed doubts about Shanice Henderson’s past troubles with her ex-boyfriend.

