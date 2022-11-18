Bravo Star Posts Touching Message for Captain Lee Rosbach

Carl Radke posted a touching message on Instagram on November 15, the date of “Below Deck” star Captain Lee Rosbach’s birthday.

BravoCon was the first time the “Summer House” star and Rosbach met in person, the “Below Deck” captain shared on “Watch What Happens Live,” and Radke shared a photo of the pair together at that event on his social media.

As Bravo fans might know, Radke previously shared that Rosbach reached out to him after his brother Curtis Radke died in 2020 following a battle with addiction. Rosbach has a “similar story,” Radke explained at the time, as the captain’s son Joshua had died the year before of an accidental drug overdose. On Rosbach’s birthday, Radke opened up about the moment the “Below Deck” star reached out to him.

Carl Radke Expressed His Gratitude Toward Captain Lee Rosbach & the ‘Below Deck’ Star Replied to the Poignant Tribute

On November 15, the date of Captain Lee’s 73rd birthday, Radke wrote alongside a photo of himself with Rosbach, “Happy Birthday Captain Lee!” He added:

I am forever grateful for the time you reached out to me at such a pivotal moment in my sobriety and grief process. As you know, losing a loved one is really hard but having you as a support system these last two years has been a huge blessing.

Radke wrote that he was very happy the two met in person for the first time at BravoCon and had a “long overdue hug.” He thanked the “Below Deck” captain for his “kindness, warmth, strength and guidance.” He hinted that the two might meet in Florida soon and wished his friend a great birthday.

Captain Lee replied to Radke and wrote, “Carl, you, my friend, have done all the heavy lifting.” He told him, “It has been an honor to to call you my friend and a privilege to be able to help where and whenever I can. Believe me when I tell you I get back much more than I give,” and concluded by thanking his fellow Bravolebrity.

Captain Lee Rosbach Shared That It Was Great to Meet Carl Radke in Person at BravoCon for the 1st Time & Gave Him a Big Hug When He Saw Him

#BelowDeck’s Captain Lee Rosbach says that he would be honored to officiate the wedding between Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/xxMadSDrWp — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) November 2, 2022

Captain Lee appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” on November 1 with the other “Below Deck” captains after BravoCon had come and gone and spoke about how great it had been to see Radke in person for the first time. He said while they’d had many phone calls and FaceTime, he was happy to finally meet the “Summer House” star face-to-face.

The “Below Deck” captain said when he saw Radke he “[wrapped] my arms around him and [gave] him a big hug and [said], ‘it’s gonna be okay, we’re gonna get through it.'” He also shared that he would be “honored” to officiate Radke’s wedding to Lindsay Hubbard, Radke’s “Summer House” co-star and fiancé.

