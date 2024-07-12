Fans Notice Something Strange About Carl Radke’s Photo With Mystery Date

Carl Radke was photographed with a mystery woman, but fans think the timing is suspicious.

In July 2024, the “Summer House” star was spotted on a date at the Everdene bar at Virgin Hotels New York, as seen in photos posted by Page Six. The two sat at the bar and were “heavily engaged in conversation” before leaving together, the outlet reported.

The first sighting of Radke on a date came days after he found out that his former fiancée Lindsay Hubbard was expecting a baby with her new boyfriend. It also came just as filming for “Summer House” season 9 began in New York City and the Hamptons.

Fans Think Carl Radke’s Date Photos Seem Staged

The timing of Radke’s mystery date had fans speculating online. A thread posted on Reddit noted that the 39-year-old Loverboy advisor hadn’t been photographed on a date with another woman since initiating his split from Hubbard in August 2023.

“Maybe the pregnancy lit a fire under his [expletive],” one Redditor wrote.

“Or he needs a story line for filming,” another replied.

Others speculated that Radke called the paparazzi on himself. Some noted that the photos seemed staged because the woman’s face is never shown but Radke’s is. “Omg, it’s so staged. They followed them around but only got his face and not the mysterious brunette,” a commenter wrote.

“So convenient that the paps that Carl def called on himself did not get a shot of the girl’s face,” another agreed.

“That’s a pap walk photo,” another Reddit user wrote.

“Carl wouldn’t notice a fan standing right behind him snapping pics on a phone?” another asked. “These were probably sent in by production.”

“Right? Like he has a camera crew following him around now since they are filming,” another agreed. “And if I’m Carl I’m going on a gazillion dates while filming …And if I’m production I’m leaking photos of the dates.”

“I think he called the paps and is dating for a storyline. They just started filming. He hasn’t been spotted w a girl since the breakup,” another wrote.

Others found it interesting that photos of Radke on a date were published days after Hubbard announced her pregnancy.

On July 4, Hubbard, 37, posted to Instagram to show off her bare baby bump and a positive pregnancy test. She also shared sonogram photos, and in another pic, her boyfriend’s hands could be seen cradling her bump. Hubbard also revealed that Radke was not given a heads-up about her pregnancy.

“I’m sure he’ll find out when the rest of the world finds out, but I’m not calling him up and having a conversation with him,” she told People magazine in an interview. “And to be honest, his emotions are no longer my responsibility. It’s just not my problem anymore.”

Carl Radke Said He Wasn’t Dating At All in May

The timing of Radke’s date pics, right as “Summer House” production started up, is also interesting because it was just two months ago that he said he wasn’t dating at all.

During the “Summer House” season 8 reunion that taped in May and aired in June, Radke confessed, “I haven’t kissed anybody since Lindsay.”

“I haven’t hooked up with anybody since Lindsay,” he added. “And that’s [expletive] embarrassing, but that’s where my head has been. Because I hurt someone that I cared about. I blew up a thing that we worked really hard both at trying to figure out and make right. I think both really wanted this next phase of our life. But it wasn’t right.”

When asked if he planned to start dating again, Radke told “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen, “I’m hoping you know the next few months to get out there. I’m just taking time for myself right now focusing on my career and my family.”

But in an interview with The York Times in May, Radke said he wanted to go into the summer without a girlfriend. He told the outlet that he was “fully single for the first time in years” and planned to keep it that way for a while as he focused on his sobriety and career.