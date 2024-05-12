Carl Radke Denies ‘Planting Seeds’ For ‘Summer House’ Split as Fans Accuse Him of Gaslighting Lindsay Hubbard

Carl Radke says he did not set up Lindsay Hubbard to look bad ahead of their on-camera breakup. The “Summer House” star spoke out during a May 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” after a blowup between him and Hubbard aired the Bravo reality show.

During his WWHL appearance, Radke was asked if he set up a scene with his mother and stepfather “as a means of planting seeds.” In the scene, Radke’s parents questioned how much he argued with Hubbard. Radke’s stepfather Lou, an ordained minister, said he wouldn’t officiate a wedding for Radke and Hubbard if he’d been asked.

On WWHL, Cohen noted that some fans felt Radke was “laying the groundwork to dump” Hubbard in that scene. But Radke explained that his conversation with his parents came after he had a “big fight” with Hubbard.

“My mom has filmed with us every season for the most part and I was going down there regardless of where we were at,” Radke clarified. “I didn’t know that conversation was going to go that direction.”

Radke also claimed that he tried to “clear the air” with Hubbard by telling her what was filmed behind her back.

In August 2023, Radke ended his engagement with Hubbard on camera two weeks after attending her bridal shower luncheon. The exes are no longer on speaking terms.

Fans Accused Carl Radke of Gaslighting Lindsay Hubbard

Radke’s appearance on WWHL came after viewers witnessed a massive fight between him and Hubbard on the “Summer House” episode “Rocking the Boat”. One of the couple’s biggest issues this season has been Radke’s career struggles. In a scene filmed for the Bravo show, he talked about going back to co-star Kyle Cooke’s company, Loverboy, to promote a nonalcoholic beverage.

Hubbard compared the move to “going back to an ex” and reminded Radke that he was miserable working for Loverboy in the past. After Radke said he was overwhelmed, Hubbard asked what she could take off of his plate to make him feel less stressed. He asked for her “support and positivity.”

Hubbard noted she was just asking questions and described herself as “realistic and practical.” The argument quickly escalated. Hubbard said she didn’t think it was fair that Radke expected her to cheer on his decisions without asking questions. Radke replied, “Don’t make this about you, like you’re the victim.”

When she said she was going to “go cry now,” Radke asked again, “How is this about you?”

Fans reacted to Radke’s behavior on social media.

“He led Lindsay on and the gaslighting these last three episodes was sickening,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Sorry he was absolutely rude to her on tonight’s show… Carl was CLEARLY trying to set up Lindsay this season,” another agreed.

“Carl was gaslighting Lindsay so she could have an outburst and then use that as his excuse to end things,” a third viewer wrote. “He set her up this season for his way out,” added another.

“She literally said everything a supportive partner would during their kitchen convo and he turned it all against her to set her up. Bye Carl ✌🏽,” another viewer added.

Carl Radke Admitted He Should Have Had Been More ‘Direct’ With Lindsay Hubbard

While speaking with Cohen on WWHL, Radke admitted he could have been “a lot more direct with” Hubbard regarding his feelings in the weeks before their split.

“I was again really just dead set on trying to get married,” he explained. “I wanted to get married, I wanted to have a family, but I think we were speeding really quickly down the track.”

Elsewhere on WWHL, Radke once again admitted he “should have been more direct“ with Hubbard throughout their engagement period.

“I wish I was a little more firm,” he said. “But you know I have a tendency sometimes to back down from difficult conversations. And I think you’re seeing some of that play out.”

He also said he was afraid of hurting Hubbard. “I’m a people pleaser, which is something that I work on in my therapy. But with her, I didn’t want to hurt her by delivering difficult information even though I just needed to be more upfront with her.”

At the end of the episode, Cohen asked Radke what he learned about himself this season. “I made the right decision,” he said.

