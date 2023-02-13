‘Summer House’ Star Reveals Why He Had to Quit Working for Co-Star

Carl Radke revealed that he no longer works for Loverboy, the canned alcoholic beverage company founded by his “Summer House” co-star Kyle Cooke.

Radke, who most recently served as VP of Sales for Loverboy, told Entertainment Tonight he felt it was best to “move on” after working for his reality TV bestie for more than three years.

Radke, who became sober following the death of his brother, Curtis, in 2021, revealed that he is looking into film projects as he navigates away from the hard tea brand.

“I’m gonna lean into the non-alcoholic [beverage business],” he told ET in February 2023. “I think there’s some places I can navigate there, podcasting — I know it’s the natural thing for everybody on Bravo, but talking more about mental health, sobriety… things like that is something I’m looking at.”

Radke clarified that he is still an “investor” in Loverboy but that he’s now “doing other things.” “I’m fully supportive of the company,” he said. “But I think it was best I moved on.”

Carl Radke Said He’s Surprised By Things Kyle Cooke Said About Him

Radke announced his engagement to co-star Lindsay Hubbard in August 2022. But during the upcoming 7th season of “Summer House,” Cooke is seen complaining to his wife, Amanda Batula, about Radke doing “less” at work ever since he started dating Hubbard. After Radke later tells him he’s been working his “a** off and it’s not good enough,” Cooke says, “Why don’t you walk away from the company right now and the company won’t feel a f***ing thing.”

Radke told ET he was “very surprised” by Cooke’s negative comments after he pounded the pavement for Loverboy over the past three years. “The work we’ve put in … I mean, it’s pretty ridiculous what we’ve done,” he said. “So, it was sad and surprising to hear Kyle’s perspective.”

In November 2022, Hubbard also spoke out on the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, where she noted that she accompanied her fiancé on many events for Loverboy.

“I went to a lot of those events with Carl,“ Hubbard said. “You’ve [Cooke and Batula] never even acknowledged all the events I went to support and promote your company. I go above and beyond to engage with fans, to answer as many people on Instagram, to show up to your company’s events over 30 times in the past year.”

Carl Radke Admitted it Was ‘Challenging’ to Work for an Alcohol Business

Radke previously cut out drinking in 2020. During an Instagram Live with “Spilling the QuaranTea” in April of that year, he admitted it was challenging working for the adult beverage brand while navigating his own sobriety.

“It just made natural sense to be a part of it,” he said of working with Cooke, per BravoTV.com. “I do love networking and talking to people. I’ve been really helpful, I think, to the brand. But also, it’s been really challenging with the alcohol stuff. I’ve been really learning about myself within the alcohol space.”

In February 2023, he told ET that he definitely questioned “is this the best fit for me?” while working for Loverboy.

“When we’re standing in bars and traveling all around, and doing all this stuff, and I’m looking at it, I’m like, this doesn’t align necessarily authentic with me. It’s challenging, the environment,” he said.

That same month, he told Us Weekly that ultimately, “working at an alcohol brand, it didn’t feel like it aligned authentically for me.”

READ NEXT: Craig Conover Reveals What He Had to Change After Rocky ‘Winter House’ Season