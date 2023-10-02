Carl Radke Didn’t Plan to Break Up With Lindsay Hubbard: Report

Carl Radke originally did not intend to end his relationship with his former fiancée, Lindsay Hubbard.

The “Summer House” stars had planned to get married in Mexico in November 2022, but in August 2023, Radke decided that he couldn’t move forward with the wedding, a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The shocking decision came just two weeks after Hubbard celebrated at her bridal shower – and Radke showed up at the event with flowers for her.

One month later, new details suggest that Hubbard knew there was trouble in paradise, but that Radke hadn’t planned to blindside her with a breakup.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carl Radke Did Not Intend to Completely End His Relationship With Lindsay Hubbard, But Things ‘Escalated’

In a September 2023 interview, an insider revealed that the engaged couple had been going to counseling – a detail they mentioned during the “Summer House” season 7 reunion that was filmed in April 2023 – and that the sessions raised concerns for Radke.

“Carl had major fundamental issues before the wedding and wanted to take an honest look at them,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The source explained that Radke became “nervous” about a future with Hubbard with the issues between them not resolved three months before their scheduled destination wedding.

“His intention was not to break up with her,” the insider claimed to the outlet. “He only wanted to address their relationship and it went south. It wasn’t supposed to be a breakup, but it escalated.”

One of the big issues was in regards to Radke’s sobriety and the fact that Hubbard, who had previously quit drinking in solidarity with him, decided to start drinking socially again.

In September 2023, Radke sent a letter to guests who had been invited to the wedding that he and Hubbard had canceled. Radke appeared to take much of the blame for the split. “The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired,” the former Loverboy VP of Sales wrote in a letter obtained by People.

Carl Radke’s Issues With Lindsay Hubbard Came Up in the Past

“Summer House” fans got wind of some of the couple’s issues on the most recent season of the Bravo reality show, which aired in early 2023.

According to People, during the “Summer House” season 7 reunion, Radke revealed that he and Hubbard were going to couples therapy to deal with their relationship problems, including issues with Hubbard’s alcohol use. “We work on it. We do therapy. I’m committed to try and figure it out,” Radke said.

Reunion host Andy Cohen warned Hubbard that the drinking was going to be “an issue” for the couple. “Carl is sober. You are not. Al-Anon is your friend,” the Bravo host said.

Even before that, “Summer House” co-star Kyle Cooke revealed that Radke had told him he might have to break things off with Hubbard if she continued to drink.

“Carl was like, ‘When she drinks, she’s irrational, I don’t know if I can do this,’” Cooke alleged in a “Summer House” confessional, according to ShowBiz CheatSheet. “I think it was just like, yo if she didn’t stop drinking, he was actually gonna cut it off.”

