Carl Radke Compared Notes With Lindsay Hubbard’s Exes After Breakup

Carl Radke thinks some of the biggest problems in his relationship with Lindsay Hubbard came from her—and he came to that conclusion after talking to some of her ex-boyfriends.

The “Summer House” stars ended their engagement in August 2023, less than three months before their wedding was scheduled to take place in Mexico. Radke broke off his relationship with Hubbard after a combative summer that prompted concerns from his parents. Things also took a turn when Hubbard questioned Radke’s career goals.

In the season 8 episode “The Parent Trap,” which was filmed just a few weeks before the couple’s split, Hubbard told Radke she needed more “security” and asked him to “figure out a little quicker” what he wanted to do in life.

In May 2024, Radke noted similar themes when looking back at Hubbard’s past relationships.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carl Radke Spoke to Lindsay Hubbard’s Ex Everett Weston

Radke spoke out about his issues with Hubbard in an episode of the “Summer House Aftershow.” He noted that while Hubbard was focused on finances for their future family, he didn’t always get where she was coming from.

“Finances were definitely a big part of our, I think, just not seeing eye to eye,” Radke said. “Luckily, because of my sobriety, I’ve saved a lot of money in the last few years. I’m in a much healthier place financially. I have no debt. So, her financial framing of me not having stability or not thinking about the future for us just feels very, very strange.”

“I also reflect on Lindsay’s past relationships with others and their jobs,” the former Loverboy VP of Sales continued. “I’ve spoken to Everett [Weston] a lot since this whole thing went down and [we had] very similar themes and commonalities in the job stuff and career and money. I’ve gathered that also from some of her other exes. So, I don’t know if this is necessarily a Carl thing. I think it’s a Lindsay thing.”

During Hubbard’s first season on “Summer House,” she had a tumultuous relationship with he then-boyfriend Everett Weston. In a season 1 episode, Weston told Hubbard their fighting had reached “a new level.” “I feel trapped right now,” he said, adding that the relationship was a “drain” on him. “I’m trying to do the best I can. If my best isn’t good enough then I don’t know what to tell you,” he added.

Hubbard went in to explain that she was stressed over starting her own business, and he told her, “That’s life. Deal with it.”

Hubbard’s other boyfriends have included Stephen Traversie and “Winter House” star Jason Cameron. Hubbard famously blew up at Traversie on camera because he worked too much.

“What’s wrong with you?” she asked him in a scene in season 5 as he worked at his laptop. “Do you understand how frustrating it is when you work all day? Are you gonna listen or are you just gonna type on your computer?” She then demanded to know why he never made her sandwiches for lunch.

Kyle Radke Said Lindsay Hubbard Was Looking For Someone That He’ll Never Be

Hubbard expressed frustration over Radke not having a job throughout the 8th season of “Summer House.”

In the “The Parent Trap” episode, Radke claimed he made $70,000 in paid posts compared to Hubbard’s $150,000. “[Lindsay’s] really worried that I don’t have a job,” he said. “It’s a turn-on for her if I have a hustle and a passion, and I’m like, I feel like I’ve been hustling, and I have things going on, and I am working on stuff.”

In an April 25, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Hubbard told host Andy Cohen she tried hard to motivate Radke to get a steady job. “[I was] saying anything I could possibly say to light a fire. It had been nine months to get him to get a job, get him to do anything, to get a job that was actually like reasonable. Not, like, in LaLa land,” she shared.

On the “Aftershow,” Radke said Hubbard was constantly questioning his career goals. Meanwhile, he questioned why she deactivated her Hubb House PR business to become an influencer.

“She was questioning a lot about my career and my future, and I would often deep down think ‘What are you doing?” he said. “And I understand she is an influencer.”

“I mean I think Lindsay wants something that maybe isn’t necessarily me, you know,” he said. “I think she was looking for me to barge in the door, ‘I’ve got a presentation, got my pointer. Okay babe, I got 150,000 coming in next week 250,000 here, we’re going to have enough money here,’ and, like, to the tea.”

“That’s just not who I am,” Radke added.

READ NEXT: Brittany Cartwright Unfollows Jax Taylor & 1 Other Key Person on Instagram