‘Summer House’ Star Reveals Carl Radke’s Surprising Reaction to Lindsay Hubbard’s Pregnancy News

Carl Radke is happy for his former fiancée, Lindsay Hubbard –at least according to their fellow “Summer House” co-star Kyle Cooke.

On July 4, Hubbard, 37, posted to Instagram to reveal she is expecting a baby with her new boyfriend. The big news came less than a year after Radke ended their engagement on camera.

Speaking with Page Six on July 12, Cooke said Radke is genially happy for his estranged ex. “His immediate reaction was like, ‘I’m genuinely happy for her. That’s what she’s wanted,’” Cooke told the outlet.

The Loverboy founder also teased that the exes are on amicable terms with “Summer House” season 9 filming underway after some sort of ice breaker took place.

“Just to see them chatting it up is gonna be good for everybody,” Cooke said, before noting that Radke and Hubbard had a “really long friendship” before their breakup. Cooke also expressed hope that the two will be able to be friends once again—albeit not besties— by the end of the summer.

Kyle Cooke Claimed Carl Radke Predicted Hubbard Would Be Pregnant By Summer 2024

Hubbard long talked about her desire to become pregnant. During filming of “Summer House” season 8 in 2023, she even said to Radke, “Who knows what’s going to happen? Next summer I might be pregnant, so I feel like this is the perfect summer to just really like enjoy ourselves.”

In the new interview, Cooke said Radke predicted Hubbard would actually be pregnant by summer 2024 despite their August 2023 breakup.

“He actually told me last fall, ‘I bet she’s pregnant by the time of the summer,’” Cooke told Page Six. “He’s like, ‘I bet she has a boyfriend by the reunion, and she’s pregnant by the summer.’ And I’m like, ‘Come on buddy.’ And I don’t know what kinda crystal ball he had.”

Days after announcing her pregnancy, Hubbard posted a timeline of her pregnancy, and sure enough, she did have a boyfriend before the reunion took place on May 3. She also shared that she was actually secretly pregnant at the “Summer House” reunion taping after taking a positive pregnancy test on April 6.

Another Summer House Star Predicted Hubbard’s Pregnancy

Radke isn’t the only “Summer House” star to make a prediction about Hubbard. On the “Summer House” season 8 finale, co-star Paige DeSorbo consoled Hubbard after Radke ended their engagement just three months before their scheduled destination wedding in Mexico. She told Hubbard that Radke actually did her a favor by ending their toxic relationship.

“Let him go. Let him go,” DeSorbo said to Hubbard. “Let him go so that someone can come in.” The fashionista then made a bold prediction.

“In a year you could be married with a baby with the love of your life,” DeSorbo told Hubbard.

Hubbard began dating her new boyfriend in January 2024, she shared on the “B**** Bible” podcast.

Hours after Hubbard shared her pregnancy news, DeSorbo gave herself kudos for her prediction last August. “My manifestation even scared me….congratulations 💙💗 ,” DeSorbo commented on Hubbard’s pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

