Carl Radke Explains Decision to Unfollow ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star

The “Vanderpump Rules” scandal got the entire Bravo world reacting and “Summer House” star Carl Radke opened up about where he stands with both Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix now in the wake of their highly publicized split.

“I actually unfollowed him,” Radke shared with Us Weekly on May 22. Radke and Sandoval both appeared in season 2 of “Winter House,” though they weren’t at the shared house in Vermont at the same time. “I don’t condone cheating,” he continued. “I don’t love the lying and just the way that he responded to some of it.”

Radke shared that while he didn’t reach out to Sandoval and actually unfollowed him, he did reach out to Madix after news of Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss came to light to share his support. “I don’t wanna beat on [Sandoval] while he’s down,” Radke continued, “But I don’t really wanna partake in that. I wish him all the best in his journey and in life, but we’re Team Ariana over here.”

Carl Radke Opened Up About Spending Time With Ariana Madix in New York City Recently

Radke also opened up about partying with Madix and other Bravo stars as several were in New York City and got together. Radke’s fiancée Lindsay Hubbard posted a photo on May 19 showing that they were with Madix, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies and “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy.

“I really enjoyed hanging out with [Madix],” Radke told Us Weekly. “She was really sweet to us. She’s such a sweetheart and hanging out with her this past week was awesome. … She seems to be doing really well, all things considered.”

Radke, who’s no stranger to dealing with difficult situations in the limelight as he learned that his brother had died while filming “Summer House” season 5. “She’s handled it — admirably, I think is probably the best word — but the strength and the courage she’s had to deal with this so publicly,” he said. “I can certainly relate to difficult things being so public, but this is on a totally different level,” he said, regarding the attention the scandal had gotten.

The 1st Part of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion Aired on May 24

The first episode of the three-part “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion aired on May 24 and it was a very contentious one. The cast often struggled to get through three minutes of conversation without it devolving into a yelling match.

The cast began to discuss the scandal but didn’t completely get into it as Leviss was not on stage during the first part. Sandoval and Madix both shared some of their perspectives and Madix accused Sandoval of creating a narrative that the two had issues in their relationship.

The biggest argument came between Sandoval and James Kennedy as the two men nearly came to blows and Kennedy left the stage for a bit to calm down. Since Leviss had filed a temporary restraining order on Scheana Shay, Leviss was in her trailer for the first portion of the reunion while Shay was on stage with the rest of the cast.

The “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion will continue on Bravo on Wednesday, May 31, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

