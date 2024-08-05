Carl Radke’s Ex Hired by ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Amid Cast Shakeup Rumors

The ex-girlfriend of “Summer House” star Carl Radke works at Something About Her, the West Hollywood sandwich shop owned by Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney.

In August 2024, BravoTV.com reported that Mackenzie Dipman is a manager at the eatery co-owned by the “Vanderpump Rules” stars. Dipman dated Radke during the summer of 2021 and appeared on several episodes of “Summer House” before he became involved with his now ex-fiancée Lindsay Hubbard .

The outlet also shared screenshots of Dipman posing with co-worker Ann Maddox during the sandwich shop’s Christmas in July celebration.

The news of Dipman’s employment at Something About Her comes amid a strange time for “Vanderpump Rules.” The Bravo reality show typically films during the summer months, but filming was put on pause for summer 2024 amid rumors of a cast shakeup, per Variety. When “Vanderpump Rules” does return, there’s always the possibility that Something About Her—and its staffers—could possibly be featured on the show.

Katie Maloney Called Mackenzie Dipman a ‘Rock Star’ Employee

Maloney and Madix appear to be smitten with their kitchen staff. The official Something About Her Instagram page features photos of the staffers.

“I cannot express how much I adore and appreciate each of you! Thank you for making SAH better than we could have dreamed ❤️,” Maloney wrote in the comment section.

“The best team there is ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Madix agreed.

While Dipman wasn’t featured in the slideshow, Maloney has given her a shoutout in the past. In May 2024, she said on her “Disrespectfully” podcast that “Mackenzie has been a rockstar-like manager for everything.”

As of this writing, Dipman’s LinkedIn page has not been updated to include her managerial position. Instead, it lists her as a social media content coordinator. But her Instagram bio describes her as “boss lady @somethingabouther.”

Mackenzie Dipman Dated Carl Radke Between ‘Love Island’ Seasons

Dipman has a bit of a reality TV resume. According to IMDb, she was a contestant on “Love Island USA” in seasons 2 and 4 (2020 and 2022, respectively) and appeared “Summer House” in between. Coincidentally, Madix was the host for “Love Island USA” in 2024.

During season 6 of “Summer House,” Dipman was introduced as one of Radke’s first girlfriends after he became sober. In Episode 6, he explained that he met her two years prior in Arizona and began “talking” to her again. “She was in New York recently and we reconnected,” Radke said in a confessional. “She’s smart, attractive, and I can call her at midnight and know she’s not drunk.”

Radke ended things with Dipman to focus fully on his sobriety, but he soon got involved with Hubbard. In August 2022, Dipman told Page Six she did not see Radke and Hubbard’s romance coming.

“I never, ever, ever saw anything romantic on his end towards her. I was truly shocked,” Dipman said. “The way he had looked at her when we were together was not the way that I would want to be looked at. It was the most platonic look of all time. It was not romantic. “

Dipman also alleged that she was blindsided when Radke ended things with her right after booked a flight to the Hamptons for a prom-themed party that was filmed for “Summer House.”

“So, I got asked to prom and then I got broken up with over the phone very spontaneously with very little explanation,” she said. “Then I find out a few weeks later that he’s dating Lindsay.”

Radke ended his engagement to Hubbard in August 2023 as cameras for “Summer House” rolled.

