VPR Alum Says Interaction With Tom Sandoval ‘Freaked’ Her Out

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Charli Burnett, who left the series following season 10, stated that she had an awkward interaction with her former castmate, Tom Sandoval.

While recording the December 10 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Burnett stated that Sandoval unexpectedly approached her after she announced her November 2023 engagement to her fiance, Corey Loftus.

“I ran into him at Barney’s. He tried to be nice to me. And it freaked me out. I just — I don’t know, it just freaked me out,” said Burnett.

The 28-year-old stated she was not interested in having a conversation with Sandoval. According to Burnett, she opted to give him the cold shoulder so he would not continue speaking to her.

“He was like, ‘Hey.’ And I just was like, ‘Hi. I’m with my friends, with people I love, like, please don’t bother me.’ I just got back from my engagement too. It was like, I was on a high so he was lucky I even said, ‘Hi’ back,” said Burnett.

The former Bravo personality explained that she feels “uncomfortable” when interacting with Sandoval.

Charli Burnett Criticized Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss’ Post-‘Vanderpump Rules’ Behavior

During the “Viall Files” episode, Burnett shared her thoughts about her former friend and castmate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, who also exited “Vanderpump Rules” in 2023. As fans are aware, Sandoval and Leviss had a months-long affair while he was still in a relationship with Ariana Madix during the show’s 10th season.

Burnett stated she did not understand why Leviss made negative comments about “Vanderpump Rules” following her departure, particularly on “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, “Just B with Bethenny.”

Burnett asserted that Leviss did not “have to diss ‘Vanderpump.’” She also advised the model to consider the reality television show as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“I feel there should still be respect towards it,” said Burnett.

In addition, the former “Vanderpump Rules” personality stated she has not been in communication with Leviss following her March 2023 cheating scandal.

Katie Maloney & Lala Kent Shared Their Thoughts About Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss’ Podcast

Leviss announced she would be releasing a podcast titled, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” in November 2023. Her former co-star, Katie Maloney, questioned her decision to host a podcast after leaving “Vanderpump Rules” while recording the December 10 episode of the “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe” podcast.

“It’s like, ‘Girl, why didn’t you just come back on the show?’ She didn’t come back this season. I think if you want to tell your side, like, I think you should have just come back this season. And I think it would have gone probably a lot differently than she imagined it would have,” said Maloney.

The aspiring sandwich shop owner clarified that she understood Leviss stepped away from Bravo after receiving backlash for her affair.

“She was at facility, working taking care of her mental health or whatever. And like, you got to do what you got to do to take care of yourself. And I respect everyone’s decision to do so,” said Maloney.

During a December 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared similar comments about Leviss’ podcast, which she deemed as “a stupid business move.”

“She said time and time again she wanted to fade into the background. Since then, she has done Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, which was definitely a miss. And now she did not return to ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ Very stupid. And then she decides to start a podcast,” said Kent.

She clarified that she does not believe Leviss launching a podcast is necessarily a bad idea.

“I’m not mad about the podcast. But why after all of this, if this was the move you are going to make, would you not come back to ‘Vanderpump Rules’? It would have been very different than she thinks it would have been,” stated Kent.

“Vanderpump Rules” season 11 premieres on January 2023 on Bravo.