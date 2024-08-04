EXCLUSIVE: MDLLA Alum Chad Rogers Shares Life & Career Updates

Real estate mogul Chad Rogers last appeared on the Bravo series “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” during its third season, which premiered in 2009. Since his exit from the show, he has been focused on his career as one of the top-selling agents at the Beverly Hills real estate agency Hilton & Hyland.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Rogers opened up about working in real estate, his YouTube series highlighting interesting areas in Los Angeles, and his music career, which includes an upcoming collaboration with Violet Saturn. Rogers also gave tips to those who want a career in real estate and those who wish to purchase property. In addition, he discussed possibly returning to reality television, why he has been a long-time animal advocate, and his adorable dog, Cali.

Heavy: What does your day-to-day life look like as a real-estate mogul?

Chad Rogers: I am kept busy 24/7 managing my current real estate listings and the detailed attention they require. There are always new marketing opportunities I stay on top of to get my listings maximum exposure. Social networking has become a large part of daily life.

I recently returned to playing guitar. I stopped playing 6 years ago and had missed having that creative part of my life. Taking lessons three days per week was the best decision. I’m having a great time playing music with my friend/guitar teacher, Spencer Carr Reed. Spencer is also an accomplished music producer and we’ve been working together on some cool projects I’m excited to be sharing soon. Guitar has provided a much-needed release, creative outlet, and diversion to the daily intensities of my incredibly busy day-to-day real estate business. I have taken on guitar with the same intensity, passion, and dedication that I have for real estate.

Powerlifting four days per week has been a healthy obsession for 13 years. The discipline I have committed to workouts has helped me evolve and has transferred to all aspects of my life, my core real estate business, and my love and dedication to playing guitar.

Lastly, but definitely not least, my beloved three and a half year old Aussiedoodle, Cali, gets much of my attention throughout the day.

I’m a big believer that my daily healthy lifestyle has attracted both business and personal opportunities that are in tune with my highest purpose.

Heavy: What is the most difficult aspect of your career?

CR: I’ve worked hard to build up my real estate business over the last 24 years. It is now a well-oiled machine and I’m constantly getting new clients as a result of my reputation as a top realtor in Southern California. I would love to work with everyone who wants and needs my help with their real estate needs.

The most difficult part of my business is having to say no to many potential new and wonderful clients. I take pride knowing all my clients get the best service and the best of me 100% of the time. To provide this type of detailed VIP service I must take care and not spread myself too thin. I’m very sensitive when it comes to my time because I make certain all my client’s needs are met with the time, passion, and dedication it takes to achieve the best possible results.

Heavy: What about it do you find most rewarding?

CR: I’ve always had a passion for real estate and enjoy being a catalyst to finding or selling a property that begins the next chapter of someone’s life. Another rewarding aspect of my career is being my own boss. With this comes the freedom to make my own day-to-day decisions without being accountable to any other person than myself. Being my own boss also comes with the responsibility of doing the best job for all my clients down to the last detail.

My right-hand person, Alex Cabrera, has been on my team for four plus years and is an absolute pleasure to work with. Working with him makes the day-to-day business fun and enjoyable knowing I can count on him to inject his same passion for real estate into every transaction. It is always a great feeling to celebrate the wins together and our many lifelong client relationships.

Heavy: Are you in contact with any of the current MDLLA cast members?

CR: I follow a few of the realtors on Instagram but wouldn’t say I’m in direct contact with anyone in particular. We all work in the same great city, so over the years our paths have definitely crossed showing each other’s listings.

Heavy: Do you ever watch the series?

CR: I haven’t watched the show since I left. I doubt it’s entertaining without me right? Just kidding!

All jokes aside, I don’t have much time to watch TV. My life is already one big real estate show which is more than enough real estate content for one day.

Heavy: Would you ever consider returning to reality television?

CR: Hmm… What’s the offer again? Since leaving Million Dollar Listing LA, I have embarked on some much-needed self-reflecting and self-transformation journey. If I didn’t take this path, I wouldn’t have become the person I am today. Today, I know exactly what I want out of life. Nothing is tied to my ego as it was when I was on “Million Dollar Listing.” I have grown as a person and pride myself in being kind, generous, and thankful. The life I live now is based on a responsibility to “pay it forward.’’

After a break from reality TV, I never would have believed I would be where I am today with a booming real estate business, selling over $700 million plus in homes, a fit physique, and playing guitar again in a band. I am truly living my best life. Being able to “pay it forward” and helping others along the way is the most gratifying of all my blessings.

I have some exciting upcoming music to share soon. Stay tuned for music videos and live shows later in the year with the band. Tapping into a new demographic and another generation is a completely new chapter for me. I would consider returning to TV for the purpose of inspiring and educating others in making their dreams come true. If I can achieve my personal best in life and real estate, anyone can!

Heavy: Why did you decide to purchase your gorgeous Beverly Hills condo?

CR: In 2010, I had been renting an apartment for many years. Combined with a relationship breakup around the time I left the show, really gave me the push I needed to finally become a homeowner. I was looking for a 24-hour security building in Beverly Hills and found the perfect place to call home. Since my purchase, I have undergone three remodels, and am currently undergoing a fourth. I forgot how time-consuming the whole process can be! I’m amped to see the new mirror TV and the floating smart toilet.

If I go through another remodel in the next 15 years it will be way too soon.

Heavy: What is your favorite aspect of the property?

CR: My home is the perfect escape from my busy lifestyle. I especially love my back-lit vanilla onyx fireplace which doubles as a piece of art. The tall bamboo which borders my condo makes me feel like I’m always in a resort.

Heavy: You work for Hilton and Hyland – how has it been working for Rick Hilton and Jeff Hyland?

CR: Jeff Hyland passed away a few years ago and his widow Lori Hyland bought out the partnership she had with Rick Hilton. Rick is no longer with the firm and Lori runs the company. I have so much respect and adoration for Lori. She is not only beautiful on the surface, but inside as well. I will always pay her a huge debt of gratitude for purchasing Hilton & Hyland to carry on the legacy that Jeff worked so hard throughout the years to solidify. She especially cares about all of the realtors at the firm as if they are an extension of her family.

Lori has always supported and respected the way I choose to perform as a top realtor in the city. Hilton and Hyland is the best brokerage boutique that I have worked with and I look forward to many more years at the company.

Heavy: Do you interact much with Kathy Hilton? If so, could you tell us one of your favorite interactions with her?

CR: Kathy and I follow each other on Instagram. I love her as she is so genuine, kind, and honest to a fault. I enjoy her positive vibes, inspirational quotes, and appreciate her sharing her beautiful family with the world.

Heavy: What is your best advice for aspiring realtors?

CR: My number one advice for aspiring realtors is do not rush the process to success. Any worthwhile career will have obstacles along the way. There were many ups, and even more downs, that I have gone through in my own journey.

I have gotten back up each time, making me a better person and sharper realtor. I encourage newly licensed realtors to work for a top real estate team before they begin selling properties on their own. This could be a license saving decision to learn the “dos” and “don’ts” under an experienced realtor. One “don’t” can cost a real estate licensee their license. It is a smart decision to learn under a mentor prior to writing real estate contracts and interacting with clients without supervision.

Heavy: What is your advice for those interested in purchasing property in the current market?

CR: Do your research before buying any property and choose a trusted agent.

The market has been going through a correction and we have seen prices come down in many areas as a result of interest rates rising to over 7 percent. It’s a very price-sensitive market, so when properties are sitting for a while, that generally means that the price is too high. Know what you can afford by calculating the monthly payment. Some hard costs to factor in are the mortgage amount, property taxes, and monthly HOA dues if applicable.

Always work with a realtor who is an expert in the neighborhood you are shopping in. The expert will be most informed on value and comparable property sales. These realtors will be the first to know other available properties for sale that may not be active in the MLS. This information allows the buyer a competitive advantage over all other buyers.

Heavy: What has your fitness journey been like? How do you keep in shape?

CR: I powerlift four days per week and have been training for 13 years. I used to be more detailed with my daily calorie intake through intermittent fasting but now that I’ve achieved my desired fitness goals, I am less strict with food intake. Now, I live my life and eat what I want in moderation.

Heavy: How is your adorable mini Aussiedoodle doing?

CR: Cali is living her best life. We are at my Malibu home during the current condo renovation. The Malibu home is much larger including a tennis court, huge yard, pool, and spa. I’m concerned when we move back to the condo she’s going to miss her Malibu vacation!

Cali eats food from Just Food For Dogs which is a company that makes human-grade food for dogs — she absolutely loves it! I want to feed her the best and give her the best care so she lives a happy, long, and healthy life.

My chihuahua Starla passed away just under four years ago and Cali rescued me from the grief and pain of losing her. She provides an endless supply of unconditional love for which I am forever grateful.

Heavy: How did you get into animal rights advocacy?

CR: I got into animal rights because of my genuine love for all animals and creatures. They depend on us for their survival and I have promised myself I will do whatever it takes to advocate for their survival and protection. Nothing upsets me more than seeing innocent loving animals neglected or abused by people who are not capable of caring for them. There are far too many cases of animal abuse in our world. I will do my part in exposing inhumane treatment and helping get these sweet innocent souls to safety. Adopt don’t shop — save a life.

Heavy: Your YouTube channel is about exploring amazing places in the Los Angeles area. What are some of the best places you have visited?

CR: My YouTube show, Mr. Rogers’ 90210, was born out of my love for Los Angeles. Since many LA residents haven’t ventured out of their own neighborhoods, I wanted to create a show bringing new neighborhoods to them without having to leave home.

The format brings lifestyle, community, and real estate together. Each episode has a home tour, a fun public aspect specific to the area, and a local business highlight. I especially enjoyed the exclusive Villa Suite Tour at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills and highlighting my favorite Greek restaurant in Malibu, Taverna Tony.

I look forward to many more adventurous episodes continuing to promote the best Los Angeles has to offer.