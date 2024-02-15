‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Shares Photos From Her ‘That’s Amore’ Engagement Party

Charli Burnett celebrated her engagement in a unique way.

In February 2024, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star and her fiancé Corey Loftus met up with their closest friends for a combo engagement/birthday party at a pizza restaurant in Los Angeles—and there wasn’t a bar star in sight for the celebration.

Here’s what you need to know:

Charli Burnett & Corey Loftus Celebrated Their Engagement With a ‘That’s Amore’ Theme

In photos and videos shared on Instagram, Burnett gave fans a look at her “That’s Amore” themed engagement party. The party was held at Prima Donna in Los Angeles, California.

The bride-to-be posted a video from the day that showed a simple menu that included salad, pasta, several kinds of pizza, and sliced cake. The inclusion of pasta comes after Burnett previously told the “Pump The Brakes” podcast she has never eaten pasta in her life and that the dish was her “literal worst nightmare.”

Other engagement party photos showed the guests toasting the couple, and a white cake loaded with sparklers and cherries on top. Additional pics taken at a sports bar featured the engaged couple lounging by a pool table. Burnett wore a white mini dress and embellished sheer sleeves for the party.

Burnett, who celebrated her 27th birthday on Febryary 3, captioned her post to thank her friends for celebrating both occasions with her. “Last week we had a pizza party followed up with a after party at the bar we met at…,” she wrote. “Couldn’t have been a more perfect way to celebrate our engagement/bday! 🥂💍✨🤍 Thank you to everyone who came & made this night so special.”

There did not appear to be anyone from “Vanderpump Rules” on the guest list, per the photos.

Charli Burnett Got Engaged in Mexico While Her Ex Co-Stars Were at BravoCon in November 2023

Burnett has seemingly distanced herself from “Vanderpump Rules” after appearing in seasons 8- 10. In December, she told “The Viall Files” podcast that she didn’t “feel aligned” with the show amid the Scandoval cheating scandal. “I just couldn’t do it,” she said. “They got the contracts. We were talking for months. Everything was going good and then the day came to sign on the dotted line… I was ready to film that night… I just, something told me not to do it.”

Burnett previously worked as a waitress at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR.

Burnett accepted Loftus’ marriage proposal while her former “Vanderpump Rules” cast mates were in Las Vegas for BravoCon over the weekend of November 3-5, 2023. In photos posted to Instagram on November 5, 2023, the former Bravo star posed with her new fiancé on a beach in Sayulita, Nayarit, Mexico. Burnett wore a long ivory dress as she flashed her diamond engagement ring in the engagement photos.

She captioned the post, “Por supuesto que dije que sí 💍.” The phrase translates to “Of course I said yes” in Spanish.

Burnett also shared photos of Loftus down on one knee as he proposed to her during their Mexican getaway. “11-4-2023,” she captioned the photos.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Return to TV in ‘The Valley’