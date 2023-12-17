‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Reacts to ‘Lame’ Rachel Leviss Christmas Song Diss

Charli Burnett is not a fan of Scheana Shay and Lala Kent’s new song, “Christmas Slay.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” duo released the single in December 2023, and Burnett had a lot to say about the not-so-jolly holiday song, despite never hearing it.

While speaking on the “Viall Files” podcast on December 12, 2023, Burnett described Shay and Kent’s song as “cringe” and “a little lame” after being told about lyrics that appear to shade Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, their ex-co-star. In March 2023, Leviss was embroiled in the shocking Sandoval cheating scandal when it was discovered that she had a months-long affair with her friend Ariana Madix’s boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

Charli Burnett Thinks Scheana Shay & Lala Kent Should Have Put a Positive Spin on Their Song

Shay and Kent first teased they were working on new music together in September 2023. Three months later, they released “Christmas Slay.”

One lyric mentions Leviss by name: “It’s Christmastime, and I’m tryin’ to push off the naughty list/You catch my drift? I wanna be an angel, not a Rachel, b****,” Shay raps in the song. Later in the song, Shay says, “No more TROs!”, which is a reference to the temporary restraining order Leviss hit her with when the scandal first broke.

When asked about her former co-stars’ song, Burnett told “Viall Files” host Nick Viall, ”Honestly, I think it’s a little cringe.”

“I think it’s cringe, I think it’s a little lame,” she said of the song lyrics.

“I feel like Christmas is positive and happy and joyish and maybe they should have done a shout-out in a positive way for Ariana,” Burnett continued. “Like with the holidays, like right now, it’s like Ariana, they could have done something cute like ‘dancing through the snow,’ like ‘dancing through Dancing with the Stars.’ I don’t know, something for her instead of giving more attention to Rachel.”

“I don’t like that, I think that’s lame,” Burnett added. “But it doesn’t surprise me. … It’s just like who they are. I just feel like their personality is singing cringey songs.”

Charli Burnett Said Lala Lent Unfollowed Her on Instagram

Burnett appeared as a cast member on three seasons of “Vanderpump Rules” and was aligned with Leviss before Scandoval broke. As the season played out and Leviss’ affair with Sandoval was uncovered, Burnett admitted to fans on X , “Oh wow would these convos go differently now. … I feel incredibly silly on some things obvi knowing what I know now.”

Leviss did not return to “Vanderpump Rules” for season 11—and neither did Burnett. “I just didn’t know where I fell into place with Vanderpump,” Burnett said of the show. “I would rather just like maybe go hang out with Katie [Maloney] and get some cocktails and like, chill and hang out. But I also don’t need to be on Vanderpump to do that,” she said.

Burnett also revealed she muted all of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast on social media except for Madix and Maloney. “After the show, I muted all accounts. Like after I decided not to sign the contract I muted all Bravo accounts, all everything just for the like six months,” she said. Burnett also noted that Kent unfollowed her on Instagram.

“I mute everybody and then I was like oh [Lala] unfollowed me the other day I just realized it,” she said. “It probably happened a long time ago, so but that’s okay. We will all talk about it one day. All water under the bridge. I love everyone on that show.”

