‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Calls Scheana Shay ‘Sad’ in Shady Comment

Scheana Shay received some shade from a “Vanderpump Rules” co-star. The season hasn’t even started airing yet and there may already be some beef brewing.

The dig came in the comments section of a TikTok shared by Charli Burnett. The video was posted on the first day of filming season 10 of VPR. Burnett and Raquel Leviss took part in the viral Cumbia Buena trend for fun.

“First day of filming going good,” Burnett captioned the video. The two friends danced around in their SUR uniforms. When someone took to the comments to accuse Burnett of being a Scheana Shay “wanna be,” the SURver responded. This wasn’t the first time that the two women were compared to one another — and while it likely won’t be the last, Burnett isn’t shy about her feelings on the matter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Burnett Had a Quick Response to Someone’s Snarky Comment

Burnett was interacting with people in the comments section of the post and didn’t hold back when someone wrote, “Scheena wanna be” below the video.

“What’s there to wish to be babe? Sad?” Burnett responded. Her response was liked dozens of times and received several comments from other TikTok users.

“Exactly! Who in their right mind would want to be Scheana,” one person wrote.

“SCREAMING,” someone else added.

“Iconic,” wrote a third person, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

Someone tagged Shay on the post, though the reality star doesn’t appear to have responded.

That wasn’t the only comment that elicited a response from Burnett, either.

“PLEASE NO MORE PICKLEBALL EPISODES ! It’s not what the people want lol,” someone wrote, referring to the guys playing pickleball on past episodes.

“Literally no one wanted that lol,” Burnett responded.

When someone else asked if Burnett was still on the show, she said that she was “background this year.” And, when someone corrected Burnett’s grammar writing, “*going well,” Burnett responded, “Babe grammar isn’t my speciality.”

Burnett & Shay Have Been in a Feud Previously

This wouldn’t be the first time that Burnett has shaded Shay in some way. In fact, something else happened in November 2021 that had the two at odds.

Shay’s fiance Brock Davies hung a television on the wall for Burnett but he didn’t do a great job because the unit fell down in the middle of the night.

“Update on the TV Brock hung up lmao it literally fell at like 4 am we thought someone was breaking in,” Burnett tweeted on November 9, 2021.

Shay then defended Davies.

“And you knew y’all didn’t have the proper tools or anchors for him to do it that day. He got it up quickly and did all the steps for the vlog. It was never secure,” she wrote. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Burnett fired back.

“Oh god scheana it’s a joooookkeee did you sit all night mad about this and we did but legit its funny! Not that deep boo,” she tweeted. Burnett added a clip of Teresa Giudice’s interaction with Caroline Manzo at an early “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion where Giudice says, “Ha ha. Laugh. Funny.”

READ NEXT: Scheana Shay Dragged Over Daughter Summer’s Tan