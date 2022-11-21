‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Calls Scheana Shay a ‘Loser’

A “Vanderpump Rules” star spilled tea about the upcoming 10th season.

Charli Burnett was a recurring cast member in season 8 and has been a main star since season 9, following the major cast shakeup that took place in 2020 when multiple stars either quit or were fired from the Bravo reality show.

Burnett appears to be one of the few “Vanderpump Rules” stars who still works at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR. Last fall, she posed in her SUR waitress uniform alongside Raquel Leviss on Instagram.

Burnett is quite a bit younger than most of the “Vanderpump Rules” veterans, so she has struggled to form close friendships with the OGS. During the season 8 reunion, she even called OG cast member Jax Taylor an “old man” and “retired,” per Us Weekly.

Following filming for season 10, Burnett spilled her own brand of tea – and it was not pretty.

Charli Burnett Slammed the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast & Targeted One Person in Particular

In an NSFW video shared on Tik Tok and Instagram, Burnett was seen in what appeared to be a casino setting. After being asked for some tea on the upcoming 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” she did not hold back.

“The tea for next season, I don’t f***ing like anybody,” Burnett said. “That’s the tea. And Scheana’s a f***ing loser, That’s the f***ng tea!”

Fans reacted in the comment section, with some wondering why she was going after Scheana Shay specifically.

“Was she drunk? Yikes,” one commenter wrote. of Burnett.

“I bet Scheana dropped Charli because she saw a more interesting opportunity to exploit Raquel [Leviss] this season,” another wrote.

Others noted that Burnett doesn’t seem to have any real connections on the show.

“Why is she even still on the show? None of the cast is friends with her and it’s painfully obvious,” a viewer wrote on Instagram.

“See this is what ruins the show, she has no friends on the show which just confirms most of the stuff is fake and forced. If she hates everybody then who is she going to do her scenes with,” another wrote in a Reddit thread.

Scheana Shay & Charli Burnett Got into a Feud During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9

Fans may recall that Burnett and Shay got into a feud during season 9. At a party, a male friend of Shay’s then-fiancé Brock Davies inappropriately put his hands on Burnett and Shay didn’t step in. Burnett called out the “Good as Gold” singer for not having her back and Shay did apologize.

Shay later explained to Us Weekly that Burnett didn’t understand why she seem distracted after all she went through during her difficult childbirth experience. When Shay gave birth to her daughter Summer Moon just before filming the 9th season of VPR, she experienced a near-fatal complication.

“It was really frustrating watching back me cowering to her and apologizing that I haven’t been a good friend when I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me? I literally got HELLP Syndrome and could have died giving birth and you’re saying that I haven’t been present?’” Shay said of Burnett. “Even watching the reunion back and she’s clapping at me and yelling at me, and I’m like, ‘Sit down. I can’t.’”

On the first day of filming for “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, Burnett posted to Tik Tok, and a follower accused her of trying to be a Scheana Shay “wannabe.” “What’s there to wish to be babe? Sad?” Burnett replied.

