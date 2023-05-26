‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Claims She Was Told About Tom Sandoval’s Cheating in 2020

“Vanderpump Rules” star Charli Burnett opened up about Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal with her former friend, Raquel Leviss.

Burnett, who worked with Leviss at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant, joined the Bravo reality show for season 8 in 2020. In a May 23, 2023 interview on “The Viall Files” podcast, Burnett admitted that, in hindsight, she missed a lot of clues regarding her co-stars’ illicit relationship and that she even dismissed rumors that she heard about Sandoval early on.

Charli Burnett Said People Told Her Stories About Tom Sandoval When She First Joined the Cast of “Vanderpump Rules”

In 2020, Burnett made her debut on “Vanderpump Rules” along with new cast members Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni. Burnett is the only one of the newcomers to remain on the show for more than one season.

On “The Viall Files,” Burnett told host Nick Viall that in addition to waitressing at SUR, she does bottle service at clubs. “I work all the time,” she said. “I work on the weekends. …Because I do work in the club and I always hear stuff about people. Like, I get reports back. For some reason, when you work in nightlife, everyone sees everything and they will call. I mean, I get calls.”

She revealed that well before the affair scandal broke, someone alerted her to the fact that Sandoval and Leviss were spotted together at the club The Abbey and that she did think it was “weird” that his then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, was nowhere around. She also revealed that she was brought information about Sandoval three years earlier and she brushed it off.

“Someone came to me and said, ‘I was getting my hair done and my hairdresser told me that one of their clients had to sign an NDA to f*** Tom Sandoval,’” Burnett alleged. “But this was my first season of filming, so I was like I don’t I don’t know what to do with that information. …I was naive and I was like everyone makes up rumors…so crazy. Like you guys are just trying to like bring gossip.”

Burnett added that she now believes Sandoval may have been that guy all along. “I kind of realize that maybe he’s been this person this entire time and like… I think that Tom enjoyed putting a façade, I think he’s enjoying being the character,” she said.

Other “Vanderpump Rules” Stars Have Revealed They Heard Stories About Sandoval

On “Vanderpump Rules,” Sandoval revealed that he cheated on Madix “one other time” before hooking up with Leviss, but he did not reveal who it was with.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” his ex, Kristen Doute revealed, “Since the Raquel news broke I’ve heard multiple things now coming out of the woodwork.” “No one that I know personally, but when he and [Tom] Schwartz, specifically when he and Schwartz were doing appearances together, a friend of a friend hooked up with him,” Doute alleged.

Madix admitted that she also knew of a time that Sandoval cheated on her and that it was early in their nine-year relationship. On the May 17, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Madix admitted that she knew that Sandoval cheated on her during a trip to Miami with AnneMarie Kunkel, the woman that would go on to be known as “Miami Girl” to Bravo fans.

“They slept together. It was before he and I were exclusive and I didn’t want people to think the absolute worst of the man I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with, so I defended him,” Madix admitted.

Madix also addressed a comment Sandoval made on “Vanderpump Rules” about how he forgot to hide an incriminating Facetime video from Leviss on his phone. “Normally I would delete something like this,” he admitted on camera.

Madix told WWHL host Andy Cohen that Sandoval was very good at hiding things from her. “I do know he had that app on his phone, it’s like a calculator, it’s like a vault where you can hide secret stuff,” she said. “Like he was very committed to the double life.”

While speaking on the ‘Call Her Daddy” podcast on May 24, 2023, Madix revealed that she disregarded past rumors because she trusted her boyfriend at the time. “There was one time, years and years ago, when I got a DM that was like, ‘Tom hooked up with my friend in San Diego,’” she told host Alex Cooper. “And I brought it up over and over and over again… and he was like, ‘No, absolutely not.’ Now I’m thinking it was actually a yes.”