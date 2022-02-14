Chef Ben Robinson Opened Up About Captain Lee & Crew ‘Jealousy’

Chef Ben Robinson and Captain Lee Rosbach are two much-loved figures in the “Below Deck” world, but Robinson recently spoke about his relationship with the iconic superyacht captain and what may have caused some friction.

Robinson appeared on the podcast “Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister” and said that he believes his relationship with Rosbach and other crew was likely affected when he crossed over to the first season of “Below Deck Mediterranean. “I think they felt slightly jilted when I went over to the Med,” he told the host. “Which is fair enough. Obviously, everyone wanted that.”

He continued, “I mean obviously, Kate [Chastain] and Lee would have loved to have come and joined me over in the Med. And there were probably some misgivings there,” the “Galley Talk” star shared. “But it’s only natural.”

Robinson joked that he took it all in stride: “I’m so oblivious to other people’s emotions because I’m essentially a sociopath,” he laughed. He said it took a lot of counseling to realize, “There is such thing as jealousy.”

Robinson Also Said He Had a Great Relationship with Rosbach in the 1st Season

During the same podcast appearance, Robinson said he and Captain Lee had a “great relationship” during the first season of “Below Deck.” “I think our relationship kind of started dwindling a bit as the seasons and that franchise expanded,” he shared. The popular chef said it’s not surprising and it likely happens to the casts of other reality shows.

“It’s kind of like being in a band, you know?” He added. “Like when you start hitting it big and the guitarist starts arguing with the lead singer. And different contracts. It’s like Slash and Axl Rose,” he laughed.

Robinson Said He Couldn’t Choose a Favorite Captain But Preferred Working With Captain Sandy Yawn

Robinson, who worked for three different captains on “Below Deck,” said he’s always asked which one was his favorite between Rosbach, Captain Sandy Yawn, and Captain Mark Howard. He replied, “Captains, they’re like my children. I can’t have favorites.” He explained the differences between Yawn and Rosbach:

Lee has a much more old school, old-fashioned kind of approach to being a captain. Which is fine and I’m actually used to that. Sandy’s very hands-on. I think Sandy’s genuinely concerned about how green her crew is and takes responsibility for it. Whereas Captain Lee’s approach is probably a little smarter. He’s like this is on you guys. Whereas Sandy is kinda like, ‘S*** this is kinda like about me as well!’ Different methods.

Although the chef wouldn’t pick a favorite captain, he did say who he would prefer to work for again during a speed round, ultimately settling on “Below Deck Med” captain Yawn. While the reality star said he thinks he’s too old now to return to the franchise, fans will be pleased to know that he hasn’t ruled out a return as a relief chef for a partial season.

