Southern Charm Star Suffers Heartbreaking Loss: ‘You Were My Entire World’

On August 7, former “Southern Charm” star Chelsea Meissner wrote on Instagram that her beloved dog Tyson had died at the age of 12.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of herself and Tyson touching heads, Meissner wrote, “I have never experienced pain quite like this. Tyson, you were my ENTIRE world. I know this isn’t goodbye so please wait for me, but until then, go rest high on that mountain. I will love and miss you for the rest of my life but I am forever grateful for the 12 years of your unconditional love.”

Her “Southern Charm” co-star, longtime guest cast member Danni Baird, wrote, “babe I’m so sorry. I’ve been there and the day that my Lexi passed away was probably the closest I’ve been to a mental breakdown. My heart is aching for u:(” Patricia Altschul wrote, “Sending you a big hug.” Cameran Eubanks wrote, “Soulmates Love you.”

Meissner’s Dog Tyson Was Often Featured on ‘Southern Charm’ During Her Several Seasons on the Show

Meissner, a “Survivor” alum, appeared on a few seasons of “Southern Charm,” first appearing as a guest, then as a friend on seasons 3 and 4. She then became a main cast member for seasons 5 and 6 before leaving the show at the same time as Eubanks and Naomie Olindo, although Olindo later returned.

During her time on the Bravo show, Tyson was often featured as her longtime companion at home and on various walks at the beach and the park. Tyson is also a big part of Meissner’s Instagram feed, where she often posted photos with him on their various adventures together. On December 4, 2021, she posted the same photo that was used in this week’s tribute and wrote, “Happy 12th Birthday to my better half.. my constant. (side note: ‘When you believe’ by Whitney Houston is currently playing and I’m bawling crying typing this.. Tyson is snoring) Now everyone go hug your pet.”

Two months ago, on June 8, Meissner posted a video of several clips of Tyson along with Randy Travis’s song, “If I Didn’t Have You.” She captioned the sweet video, “Well, I count my blessings every night I pray.. That the Lord lets me keep you just one more day.”

Meissner Is Now Selling Some of Her Photography Online as Prints & Recently Finished Renovating Her New Home

Since her departure from “Southern Charm,” Meissner has kept busy with several projects, including home renovations and travel. She recently announced that she and her brother Kyle were starting to sell their photography as prints. “We are siblings with an equal passion for adventure, travel and photography,” their website’s bio states. “These are some of our favorite moments captured. We’d love to share our passion with those who enjoy art for every wall.”

On April 26, Meissner revealed on Instagram that she had just completed a major 7-month renovation on her new home, a 1950s ranch, and the following month she posted several clips of her updated home.

Meissner also made a brief appearance on the small screen again as she joined her “Survivor” co-star, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, on HGTV for Spradlin-Wolfe’s renovation show “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?”

