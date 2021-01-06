Chrissy Teigen Slams the RHOC

Chrissy Teigen is throwing shade at the ladies of the Real Housewives of Orange County. Teigen shared with her Twitter followers that she began watching the newest season of RHOC, and she expressed she isn’t loving this season.

“Man I’m home catching up on OC housewives and it’s so uncomfortable mean to me now,” Teigen tweeted on Sunday, January 3. “You’d think mean would be at least juicy and entertaining (it has been before) but now I’m like…grossed out and uncomfortable at the shit they say to each other.”

Teigen and her husband John Legend have been vocal in the past about their love for the Real Housewives franchise. The two met former Real Housewives of New York cast member Aviva Drescher in 2012, and Teigen posted an Instagram photo with the Drescher’s famous quote, “Quite frankly, you’re all white trash.”

Fans Seemed to Agree With Teigen

The newest season of RHOC has become controversial, with many of the cast members attacking one another both on and off screen. Fans have shared they don’t love the season either, so many took Teigen’s side.

One fan replied to Teigen’s tweet, “Maybe we’ve ODed on mean the last few years. Christ, that would be great.” Another agreed saying, “I used to be all up in it for the ridiculousness. I am officially over supporting mean GIRLS. Real women lift each other up! Periodt!” A fan chimed in replying, “I had to stop watching that one. Kelly is unstable on her best days and none of them have many redeeming qualities.”

Teigen’s tweet isn’t the first time when fans have taken the opportunity to voice their RHOC feelings. On New Year’s Eve, Bravo tweeted, “What is one thing you want on Bravo in 2021?” An overwhelming amount of fans replied that Bravo should either recast RHOC or cancel RHOC altogether.

One user tweeted, “Braunwyn is the only one I like at this point. That cast is beyond saving. Total reboot or cancel it.” Another fan added that Bravo shouldn’t have fired original cast members Tamra Judge or Vicki Gunvalson. “I hope Bravo and Andy Cohen realize what a grave mistake they made by firing Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson – #RHOC is unwatchable. It’s a shell of the show it used to be without those two OG’s to ground the cast. Bring them back or cancel it.”

RHOC Cast Members Have Caused Controversy

The Real Housewives franchise cast members are no strangers to controversy, and RHOC is no exception. Earlier in 2020, RHOC cast member Kelly Dodd said she believed COVID-19 was, “Gods way of thinning the herd,” and those who died, “would’ve died this year” anyway because “they were compromised,” according to Us Weekly.

During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dodd also stated she did not want to wear a mask. Dodd claimed she was, “misinformed” and added, “no one is dying” in Orange County “back in January.” Dodd has since clarified her comments and said she regretted some of them.

RHOC cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke also stirred up drama this season when she announced she identifies as a lesbian and has a girlfriend. Shortly after, she said that she would be “heartbroken” if her husband, Sean Burke, began dating again.

RHOC newcomer Elizabeth Lyn Vargas posted a screenshot of an article written about Burke’s comment and wrote, “OK.. I’m sorry but this is just getting to be wayyyy to much,” Vargas wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, slamming Burke. “Didn’t she just announce she’s NEVER been attracted to him EVER & she’s ‘SLEEPING WITH WOMEN’! Acceptable behavior because she calls it a ‘modern marriage’ or extremely narcissistic & hypocritical…Thoughts?”

