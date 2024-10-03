Christian Siriano Names Only ‘Housewives’ Star Who Pays for His Designs

“The Real Housewives” stars’ fashions are often under the microscope, both on and off of the show, and many Housewives have connections with famous fashion brands. So when “Project Runway” winner/host and designer to the stars Christian Siriano appeared on the September 30 episode of “Watch What Happens Live”, host Andy Cohen couldn’t help but ask, “Have you ever dressed a Housewife?”

“Ever? Maybe,” Siriano said. “But listen they’re not on my list because they don’t pay, they don’t. But my newest Housewife Bronwyn [Newport] is like my number one customer, and has been shopping, everyone, for years, and spends real money and that’s a Real Housewife.”

“Maybe Housewives do pay,” Cohen added in response, with Siriano quipping back, “One, and she’s new.”

Bronwyn Newport Describes Her Design Style

Bronwyn Newport is the newest snowflake-holder on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”, joining the season 5 cast alongside Friends of the Housewives Britani Bateman and Meili Workman. Siriano added that Newport has been a client of his for a long time, telling Cohen, “Major, I mean we make her literally couture. All her confessionals are like Siriano pieces that she bought years ago.”

Newport detailed her fashion sense in the RHOSLC while walking into Lisa Barlow’s “Besos” party in a $15,000 Saint Laurent heart coat (“There’s three of them. I have one, Rihanna has one, and there’s one in a museum. You can love it or you can hate it, but not ‘Costume,'” she explained after Bateman had complimented her “costume.”

Newport boiled down her fashion sense in a confessional, describing her style as, “‘Funny chaos’ is kind of my brand, my aesthetic at this point. I don’t think I set out for that but that’s where I thrive. I have never desired to look sexy or cool. I am fully dressed right now like a Tim Burton character and I feel amazing, thank you for asking.”

Her quirky fashion sense also translates into her interior design style, as the second episode of RHOSLC season 5 saw Newport unboxing a new piece of art for her home, a sculpture of four “chairs all stacked on top of each other with a light installation that says ‘You changed my life.’ There’s a version of this in the Guggenheim and it’s experimental and new,” as Newport shared with her husband.

‘Real Housewives’ Stars Featured on ‘Project Runway’

While he may not design for them much, Siriano got to work with several Housewives during “Project Runway” season 19, when one challenge saw the designers working to design reunion looks for one of several “Real Housewives” stars.

Cohen was featured as a guest judge for the episode, with Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Beador, Gizelle Bryant, Wendy Osefo, Karen Huger, Leah McSweeney, and Luann de Lesseps walking the runway and representing Orange County, Potomac, and New York City.

Part of the desingers’ challenge involved balancing their own taste and style with their Housewife’s desires. In the end, Shantall Lacayo won the challenge for her navy blue half-suit half-dress for de Lesseps, while Anna Yinan Zhou was sent home based on her look for Kirschenheiter.

