Ciara Miller Says ‘Bridge Has Been Burned’ With Bravo Star

The second season of “Winter House” has just come to an end and while Austen Kroll announced in the finale that he was rating the winter getaway with his ex Ciara Miller and the rest of the cast a “10 out of 10,” Miller had a different response.

The “Summer House” star told Us Weekly that she was rating the overall trip “a nine out of 10.” She said she was glad Kroll rated the pair so highly but added, “I will rate me and Austen, like, a one out of 10.” As viewers saw, the two had a heated argument near the end of the trip and in the finale, the “Southern Charm” star apologized to Miller for the blowup.

Since the show finished filming in March 2022, Miller told the publication that “The distance is still there.” She said, “I am very much still ‘hi and bye,’ and I think that that’s the extent of our relationship. I don’t really feel like we’ll probably ever really have a relationship. Personally, for me, I don’t trust him.”

Ciara Miller Said She Wants the Best for Austen Kroll But That the ‘Bridge Has Been Burned’ for Their Friendship

Although Miller said the two “Winter House” stars don’t really have a friendship now, she does think he’s a good person. The nurse told Us Weekly that Kroll will be “great” for someone else and she wishes the best for him. She said when the two of them get along, things are really good, but “the flip side of it isn’t pretty” and she didn’t want to stick around for that.

“I just … I don’t need it in my life,” she added and said she feels like there’s no coming back from their past. “Unfortunately, I feel like the bridge has already been burned,” she said.

Miller has run into Kroll a few times lately as well, she revealed, and things were cordial between the two. The exes saw each other at the “Winter House” premiere party and at BravoCon in October 2022, and she also saw him in New York City at a restaurant opening. She told Us Weekly that they can be in each other’s company but she doesn’t feel the need to catch up on his life.

“It’s evolved in that way and I don’t hate him,” she concluded. “I don’t have [a] distaste for him. I just, you know, I like myself a lot more.”

Ciara Miller & Austen Kroll Met on ‘Winter House’ Season 1 But Had a Falling Out During This Past Season of ‘Summer House’

Miller and Kroll met on the first season of “Winter House” and sparks flew between the Bravo stars. However, they did not leave Vermont as an exclusive couple as Kroll was not prepared to commit.

In the 6th season of “Summer House,” which was filmed a few months afterward, viewers saw Kroll visiting the cast in the Hamptons. While Miller thought the two might pick up where they left off, Kroll ended up kissing Lindsay Hubbard and it caused major issues in the house.

Despite that, Miller visited Charleston in the fall, which was referenced in “Southern Charm” season 8, and the two ended up hooking up. Things didn’t progress any further though, as Kroll was seeing somebody else, his co-star Olivia Flowers. The two weren’t exclusive at the time, but by the time “Winter House” season 2 rolled around, Kroll shared that he wasn’t seeing anyone else. Flowers and Kroll have since shared that they were no longer together.

